Parrot Analytics Launches Global Talent Demand, Bollywood Stars Lead With Global Audience





Parrot Analytics has further expanded its revolutionary DEMAND360 analytics suite with the launch of Talent Demand. Much like the full range of analytics provided by Parrot Analytics’ TV Demand product, Talent Demand allows you to understand country-specific demand for each talent, measure talent-talent connectivity, talent-brand affinity, audience taste groups and more. , all on a global scale. Talent Demand offers daily updated audience demand analytics for thousands of talent in all professions, from promising actors and athletes to the world’s top musicians, YouTubers and personalities in over 100 countries around the world. For the first time, Talent Demand gives decision makers the power to determine which talent, including rising stars, will be the real value drivers of their projects. Talent Demand is also designed to allow talents to understand their global fan base with more granularity than ever before. Similar to TV Demand, the global audience measurement currency used by leading media companies to rate entertainment content, Talent Demand aggregates global and country-specific demand factors for any talent to determine their audience demand. accurate compared to their peers, in any market. A preliminary examination of the hottest players in the U.S. and around the world reveals the differences in audience tastes – and therefore content opportunities – between U.S. and global audiences: Bollywood stars clearly stand out as the most requested actors in the world. Over the past 30 days, Indian actors count for each of the top three and eight of the top ten most requested actors in the world. This reveals the rising value of Indian talent and content, as major streamers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + attempt to break into the Indian streaming and entertainment market. The list of the most requested actors with American audiences reveals how valuable being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether in theaters or on Disney +, can be for individual actors. Loki star Tom Hiddleston has been the most requested actor in the United States over the past 30 days with 46.6 times more demand than the average actor in the United States. Four of the top ten American actors have played major roles in Marvel projects, including Chris Evans (40.5x), Zendaya (40.1x) and Scarlett Johansson (36.2x). Rounding out the top ten is 20th century icon Marilyn Monroe (33.2x), revealing the longevity and timelessness of her appeal to American audiences, and the potential value to streamers in adding her films to their libraries and catalogs.

