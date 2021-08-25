Mount Clemens to supply outdoor musical instruments – Macomb Daily





Long known as the entertainment capital of Macomb County, downtown Mount Clemens boosters are hoping to let the music do the talking soon. The Town of Mount Clemens Commission recently approved an expenditure of $ 23,000 for the purchase and installation of outdoor musical instruments in the Cherry Street Mall. As part of a plan being reviewed by the city’s Downtown Development Authority, the powder-coated steel instruments will be available to the public year-round. “I think it’s a great idea,” said Phil Gilchrist, president of the DDA. “Having musical instruments close at hand will give people and families something to do when they are downtown. It is a reason to stay in the region. Mount Clemens purchases the items from Snider Recreation, a family-owned playground and recreation provider in Northeast Ohio. The instruments are made by a company known as Percussion Play. Are included : A tutti or triad of xylophones, with notes made of three different materials that are attached to a single pole Pentatonic tembo, six stainless steel tubes tuned in C major held by a support structure Emperor’s chimes, which are similar to wind chimes hanging from a porch, but larger. Chimes can be struck with fingers or hands to produce sounds. The instruments will be set up in the open areas of Cherry Street Mall, where the tables have been removed. City officials say the instruments can be uninstalled if there is a larger redevelopment of the mall in the future. Gilchrist, who is executive director of the Anton Art Center, said the Art Center’s Kate Bell recently received a $ 5,000 micro-grant for Bridge Builder Main Street through the Michigan Municipal Foundation. Part of this grant will be used to offset the cost of installation. DDA’s Michelle Weiss said she plans to invite a dance school to team up with a few musicians to show off the instruments when they are set up, which will be later this year. The move comes as the city center hosts an outdoor concert series with The Oasis, the city’s outdoor drinking section, which appears to be attracting its own audience. Additionally, the Discovery Center, formerly known as Macomb Children’s Hands On Museum, is slated to reopen this fall at its new location in Cherry Street Mall. “We’re trying to find things that people can do outside and a reason to stay here a little longer,” Weiss said. “We found people going out for neighborhood socials, ordering a take out dinner to eat out, having an adult drink, and enjoying the concert.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2021/08/24/mount-clemens-to-supply-outdoor-musical-instruments The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos