Indian actress Samantha Akkineni has taken a foray into the digital Hindi world with Raj & DK’s series, Family man 2. Her much anticipated Hindi debut was in the spotlight and after the trailer was released she also made headlines. The Tamil Nadu government had urged the Center to ban the show. Tamil Nadu’s IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj wrote a letter saying that the series “has not only hurt the feelings of Tamils ​​in Eelam, but also the feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu”. The actress has been accused of portraying Tamil Eelam negatively.

EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Akkineni Apologizes for The Family Man 2 Controversy:

Without bringing up the subject herself but responding to criticism, Samantha Akkineni has now apologized for hurting feelings. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actress said: “I allow people to have their own opinions. If they decide to stay with that opinion, I am so sorry that I hurt someone’s feelings. I sincerely apologize because it was not at all something that I intended to do. I did it I don’t want to hurt anyone. So if I did, I am extremely sorry. I am happy that one once the show came out a lot of noise stopped. I guess some saw that it wasn’t that bad after all. For people who didn’t and still have resentment, I m ‘sincerely apologize. “

Samantha Akkineni played the role of antagonist Raji in the series titled by Manoj Bajpayee.

ALSO READ: Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi to feature in the remake of Kamal Haasans’ iconic song Valayosai

Key words : Amazon, Amazon Original, Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Video, Excuses, Features, OTT, OTT Platform, Samantha Akkineni, South, Tamil Eelam, The Family Man, The Family Man 2, Web Series

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.