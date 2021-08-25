TV Academy dismisses Cuomo’s Emmy amid scandal and resignation





NEW YORK – Hours after leaving office, scandalized former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo suffered another defeat on Tuesday, losing the special Emmy award he received last year for his daily televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said in a statement that given Cuomos’ resignation amid a torrent of sexual harassment allegations, it was withdrawing the award and removing any reference to him in its official documents. A message requesting comment was left for Cuomos’ lawyer. Cuomo stepped down on Tuesday at midnight, two weeks after announcing he would step down rather than face an impeachment battle that seemed inevitable after a report from independent investigators overseen by the state attorney general, Letitia James, concluded that he sexually harassed 11 women. The report marked an astonishing downfall for Cuomo, whose leadership during the COVID-19 crisis garnered praise and praise, including from the television academy, and led to a book deal for him from a worth at least $ 5 million. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, whose members include media and entertainment figures from more than 60 countries and 500 companies, presented its Founders Award to Cuomo in a live ceremony in November . In 2017, the academy reversed its decision to bestow the Founders Award on actor Kevin Spacey after being accused of sexual misconduct. Other award recipients over the years include former Vice President Al Gore, television icon Oprah Winfrey and director Steven Spielberg. Cuomo used his more than 100 PowerPoint-based slideshows and his sometimes emotional, sometimes acerbic style to provide daily updates and detail his administration’s efforts to guide the state through the pandemic, which has left tens of thousands. dead in New York. Announcing the award for Cuomo, International Academy President and CEO Bruce L. Paisner said his briefings worked so well because he effectively created TV shows, with characters, intrigues and stories of success and failure. People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and tough New York City became a symbol of the determination to fight back, Paisner said at the time.

