Michael Caine in Favorite Pictures Hollywood Avoiding Retirement

Honored this year at Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival For his incredible volume of work over six decades, Michael Caine is remarkably down-to-earth as he reflects on lessons learned and how his retirement plans over 20 years ago never truly worked. In addition to winning the KVIFF award for his contribution to world cinema, Caine came to the Czech Republic to screen “Best Sellers,” the first feature film by director Lina Roessler, in which he plays a cantankerous writer – a character he says that he has real insight. as the author of several books, ranging from biography to fiction. Caine will also soon be seen as Lord Boresh in the historical Czech epic “Jan Zizka”.

As you thank the crowd here on the opening night of the Karlovy Vary Festival, many have noticed that your voice hasn’t seemed to lose a bit of its tenor over the years.

I was a theater actor when I was very young and of course in the theater you have to produce your voice. When I started, the producer stopped him and said, ‘Michael, you have to talk. The people at the back of the balcony also paid. When I was a young actor, I received wonderful advice. When I was in the repertoire, I had to play a drunkard. So I got on stage and did my part and the producer said, ‘Stop it, Michael. What are you doing?’

And I said, ‘I’m drunk in this scene.’ He said, ‘I know you’re drunk in this scene. What are you doing? A drunkard is a man who tries to speak correctly and walk straight. You are an actor who tries to talk badly and walk awry. And that was the basis, fundamentally, of cinema. Truth.

In your most recent role as a temperamental writer, what did you want to bring to the screen for the role?

I have met so many writers – and I have played them all. Writers drink a lot because you are alone. I’ve written six books so I know.

Some with the help of a pinch or two?

Oh yes. You would be bored. I’m just sitting there all alone. You want help, a stimulus. And it helps.

What roles do you think of most fondly?

“The man who would be king”, “Alfie” and a recent one, “Youth”, with Paolo Sorrentino. I won the German academy award for it, but it was completely ignored in the UK and America. I waited a little for the opinions. Maybe I could get a nomination for something. Completely ignored. I do not know why. Also a John Huston film, “The Man Who Would Be King”. He was a great, great director. And I have met him several times and I have known his children. There is no one like John Huston and obviously there is no one like Sean. We were friends forever.

How did your series of roles in the Batman franchise with Christopher Nolan come about?

I have a country house and I was there on a Sunday and the doorbell rang and I was near her so I answered it. And there was a man standing there with a script in his hand and he said he was a film director. He said, “May I come in? And he said to me, “I want you to play the butler in Batman.” So I said, “The butler? What do I say, ‘Dinner is served?’ He said no, he was Batman’s godfather and that’s a much bigger part. It’s the first thing I remember about Christopher Nolan. And playing the movie was absolutely fantastic. The thing with Nolan is you don’t always know what’s going on in the scene, as an actor. And you ask him and he says, “I’ll tell you after you do it.”

And that’s another role that came a bit after you decided to retire?

It was such a wonderful thing for me because I had almost given up on cinema. I had an apartment in Miami and a restaurant there and was very happy and would be going to England this summer. But it gave me a whole new outlook on life. And then I won the Oscar in “Cider House Rules” and it was amazing the things I did after deciding that I didn’t want to do anything anymore. I thought, “You don’t have to do these things anymore.” I was tired and old – I was 65. Jack Nicholson lived in Miami and he said, “I have a script and I want us to do it together. And I suddenly thought that if I had retired at 65, I would never have won an Oscar, I would never have made a movie with Jack Nicholson and I wouldn’t have made all these movies with Christopher. Nolan.

I am in his films now as a lucky charm. I was in “Dunkirk”. There was no role for me but I was the officer who answered all the planes and gave them instructions on what to bomb.

And as retirement as an actor continues to elude you, you’ve taken on new challenges as a writer as well, haven’t you?

I never retired. I mean, I’m 88 – people aren’t knocking on my door trying to give me a script. But sometimes there is a part. What I did was with all this time that we spent, I got bored this time and thought I had never written fiction. And I thought I would get into fiction. And I wrote, not literature, a thriller called “If you don’t want to die”. And I put it to the editors but it’s the beginning. I loved writing fiction. It’s like writing a biography, but you can tell all the lies.

Thrillers are definitely a genre that you know well in your career. What do you bring to the roles you get that makes them so indelible in people’s minds?

I try to look for more depth in any character I play, including this movie. I mean the guy was just an old drunkard. But there was more to him than that. So I found it – I mean, I hope I found it.

With over a hundred parts of films, which ones were you refused and why?

One hundred and fifty-one. I didn’t want to overdo it. I would never refuse anything. I have a list of movies that I don’t know. I was a worker – I just wanted to work and work and work.

Weren’t you worried that the clearest texts could damage your reputation?

No, because I didn’t really know I had a reputation. I mean the first movie of mine that went to America, “Alfie”, I was nominated for the Oscar. And I didn’t win so I was like, ‘Oh, damn it. I didn’t win – I don’t worry about it anymore. Then I was nominated six times and won twice. So I thought I was fine.

It was Shirley Maclaine who brought me to Hollywood after “Alfie”. And she said, “Take me to dinner. So I said, “Sure, where’s the restaurant?” And she said, “Danny Kaye’s house. He has the best Chinese chef in California. So I went over there and there was a table for four and sitting next to it was Cary Grant and Prince Philip. So I said that’s fine with me.

How two Oscars compare [your knighthood] in the grand scheme of things? Which one do you value the most?

He was knighted by the queen. Because you can only get one. When she knighted me, she said to me: ‘I have the impression that you have been doing what you have been doing for a very long time, Sir Michael. And it was the first time that my name was Sir Michael. And I wanted to say, “And so are you,” but I thought I’d better not say it.