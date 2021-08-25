Entertainment
San Manuel casino expansion includes these three new bars – Daily Bulletin
The San Manuel Casino has traded parking spots for Cadillac margaritas.
Three new bars recently opened as part of the first phase of Highland Resort’s $ 760 million expansion. Bars and other new amenities are taking up space that was previously valet parking and aboveground land, according to chief executive Peter Arceo.
Aces, on the first floor, has a living room that can accommodate over 150 people.
“This would be the place where I would hang out. It’s my favorite bar in San Manuel, ”said Arceo during a recent visit to the establishment.
Deuces, on the second floor, only has bar seating, but it has a wraparound LED screen that displays high-definition graphics.
The walls and pillars are decorated with LED screens throughout the second floor. Other casinos use LED screens for advertising, according to Arceo, but San Manuel has a different purpose for them.
“We created these graphics and designs that make you fall for it, and then the LEDs on the pillars catch your eye.
Both bars serve draft and bottled beers for $ 6 to $ 7, wine by the glass for $ 7 to $ 9, and signature cocktails for $ 8 to $ 16. Customers can access the menu on their mobile phone using a QR code.
The third bar is the Overlook Bar, also on the second floor. It serves concoctions such as Haley’s comet, topped with a foam bubble.
The bar lounge, furnished with tables and sofas, is intended to show the entrance to the resort hotel, which will be located between the first and second floors.
The 17-story hotel is the second phase of the expansion. With the end of the work, the opening is scheduled for this winter. The third phase is an entertainment center, targeted for public opening in 2022.
The hotel was not built to be an annex to the casino, Arceo said in a telephone interview, but to blend in so seamlessly that visitors wouldn’t be able to tell where the footprint ended. original.
“We have gone to great lengths over the past year to integrate the design of the new space with the existing casino. We wanted to make sure people didn’t know where the new and old casino started or ended. We wanted it to be an ongoing experience.
The first phase of the expansion also includes the addition of square meters and slot machines to the two floors of its two-story casino, three retail stores and the fifth. high limit lounge, called the Enclave. It also has a full service bar and is equipped with a smoking box for infusing bourbon drinks such as Old Fashioneds with a smoky flavor.
Most of the new facilities are close to the hotel.
“When we designed the new spaces, we looked at what we already had and wanted to design new places that would enhance the experience that we have already provided to their guests,” said Arceo.
San Manuel Casino
Or: 777 San Manuel Blvd, Highland
Conditions: Customers must be 21 years of age and over and, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, wear masks indoors.
Bar hours: 5:00 p.m. – 1:15 a.m. Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. – 1.15 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.
Information: 909-864-5050, sanmanuel.com
