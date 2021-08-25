Hollywood’s historic Yamashiro restaurant adds new waterfront location





The historic Hollywood restaurant Yamashiro will soon add a second location, report it Los Angeles Times. This time around, the longtime pan-Asian restaurant is heading south, landing at the West Harbor waterfront development in San Pedro. For those unfamiliar with it, the new West Harbor is a multi-million dollar replacement for the aging Ports O Call Village, a fake East Coast seaside village built in the 1960s in the vast Los Angeles County harbor area. , near Long Beach. Although once popular, the attraction had worn down over the years, leading to $ 150 million makeover although not everyone has been happy with the transition so far. Some older businesses have been evicted from their spaces to make room for new tenants, while others have had to move nearby. The new Yamashiro will actually take over from the closure of the San Pedro Fish Market, one of the most profitable restaurants in the Americas with around $ 30 million a year. The 65-year-old fish market move to a larger site further on the seafront. While the new Yamashiro will certainly contain some of the design cues and menu items of Hollywood venues, don’t expect a complete overhaul of the San Pedro secondary site. The original building, built over three years from 1911 as a sprawling private home that overlooks Hollywood, is simply too old, historic, and kitsch to be fully replicated. Instead, the Yamashiro branding will be slightly updated while still offering nods to the original; restaurant representatives tell the Times that they also plan to eventually expand Yamashiro to Miami and the Middle East. More recently, the Hollywood Yamashiro has been open on and off for the past 16 months, even attracting breakfast restaurant la plancha to use the kitchen and patio during the pandemic. As for the timing, don’t expect much from this development of Yamashiro until 2023 at the earliest; some tenants are still being regrouped and construction is still in progress.

