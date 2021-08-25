What’s next for AMC Networks as CEO Josh Sapan leaves – The Hollywood Reporter

With television industry veteran Josh Sapan stepping down as President and CEO of AMC Networks after 26 years to become Executive Vice President, it is the end of an era for the television company and streaming behind the likes of The walking dead Home AMC and horror streamer Shudder. But in this time of transition, some Wall Street experts are also questioning whether an oft-suggested potential sale of AMC Networks could materialize as the company seeks a new permanent CEO.

Sapan’s long tenure has seen him lead, or tackle, broader industry trends. At the end of November 1995, when Sapan was appointed Head of Rainbow Media after joining the company in 1987, he replaced James Dolan. The company was a unit of Cablevision Systems that included networks like American Movie Classics, Bravo, Independent Film Channel, and SportsChannel.

The executive led the growth of cable networks – including SundanceTV and We TV – transferred the Rainbow Media spin-off from cable operator Cablevision as content and distribution businesses went their separate ways and oversaw the name change of the company in AMC Networks. Sapan focused on high-end drama at AMC, which made it the beauty of premium TV prom. Most recently, the executive led the international growth and development of streaming services, such as Acorn TV, Allblk and AMC +, and developed a growth plan for “boutique” subscriptions.

Several analysts have hailed Sapan as a key figure in what has often been called the dawn of the “golden age of television”.

“Sapan’s tenure is due a lot of respect as he rewrote the cable rules, turning AMC into a powerhouse of prestige,” Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall wrote in an Aug. 24 report. “In our vision, Mad Men was a revolutionary series culturally, but also for the media industry, as these high-profile dramas were previously only the domain of premium channels like HBO. Sapan and his team followed Mad Men with many successes, including breaking Bad, The walking dead, You better call Saul, Kill Eve, The night manager, Brockmire etc., thereby re-founding AMC Networks cable networks into appropriate premium channels with strong brand recognition.

Moody’s analyst Neil Begley echoed this notion. “His whole MO was really about making the basic cable version of HBO, and he did it with remarkable success,” Begley said. Hollywood journalist. “They’ve really managed to get out of the park, for years, far exceeding their weight class in terms of content selection and growing distribution.”

Former Showtime Networks CEO Matthew Blank will take over as interim CEO as the company seeks a full-time successor. Cahall hailed him as a “premium content veteran, including stints at HBO” and 20 years as president and CEO of Showtime. Wall Street watchers also mentioned AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll as a possible candidate for the position of internal CEO.

Sapan, 70, as part of a two-year contract extension in December 2020, had the opportunity to move from President and CEO to Vice-President in 2022. But in a regulatory case on August 24, AMC Networks said this deadline had been brought forward and also mentioned that Sapan was going to be working on films. An amendment to his employment contract stipulates that “for each of the calendar years 2023 and 2024, the company must acquire at least three films from those submitted by Mr. Sapan”.

But the accelerated timeline for his exit as CEO and the fact that Blank’s contract was for one year made some Wall Street watchers question whether the change in leadership could mean that a sale could take place in the company. future of the company.

Hal Vogel, CEO of Vogel Capital Management and former entertainment industry analyst, noted that AMC, controlled by the Dolan family, has long been seen as a potential buyout topic due to its attractive content and brands. , as well as its lack of size in a rapidly consolidating media sector. ARegarding the interim CEO solution with Blank, Vogel noted, “I guess, without any knowledge, this could be the first round of selling the business.”

Taking the reins of the business will present a series of challenges. “Sapan will be remembered for his show selection prowess,” said Cahall. “AMC Networks has historically had an excellent batting average for content. Unfortunately, some flagship series are coming to an end (for example the flagship The walking dead), the world is making streaming the hub of costly and the ‘scale’ of content continues to be a redefining term as the big guys get bigger. ” (That much, The walking dead fell to its smallest linear premiere on August 22 with 2.2 million viewers, up from 4 million for season 10.)

Cahall added, “We believe Sapan’s successor will face the challenge of carving out a niche for the company in the next era, as many departments seek to encroach on consumers’ time for original productions. “

This is another reason AMC Networks has often been viewed as a target for takeovers by entertainment or tech giants. Sapan, however, has often argued that the company is doing well in its niche, emphasizing the benefits of going it alone as a more focused business.

“We feel better than ever,” said Sapan THR in an interview earlier this year. “We’ve always been about conservation and doing things selectively. We never said, ‘We’re going to go out there and be the big freak of it all.’ This is not what we decided to do on the shelf or in streaming, on the contrary. In a sense, our size is an advantage because we can have a big impact on our business. “

In light of this, Peter Csathy, chairman of consulting firm CreaTV Media, also saw Sapan’s exit as a natural time for AMC Networks to open up to takeover approaches or a new kind of leader. “AMC signals to the street that they are ready to sell or tries to make a” Kilar ” [as in AT&T’s WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar] – or hedge your bets by doing a bit of both, ”he said. THR. AMC may use the transition period with Blank in charge to “signal the opening” given that “we are in the middle of a [deal] frenzy right now.

If a sale does not take place, AMC could continue to go it alone in what Csathy calls “the Kilar 2.0 plan”. The company could in this scenario “seek out young digital native blood” to lead it after Blank’s one-year interim position ends. It could mark a “quintessential change of the guard and the proclamation that AMC Networks is ‘very much’ in the new world media order,” Csathy argues.

Begley also suggests that AMC Networks might consider more technical or different types of CEOs, beyond premium content veterans like Blank, in their research. “You can’t help but think that bold steps are going to have to be taken here later,” he explains. “And finding the right person to make those decisions is going to be critical for the business.”