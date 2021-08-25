‘Untold’ recalls Jenner’s oft-told story | Culture & Leisure





Call me the old fashioned way; titles must mean something. There is a poetic license to name books or movies that allows for a certain fudge factor. But when TV shows are blatantly mislabeled, they risk getting ridiculous. That brings us to tonight’s episode of Netflix’s solid sports series Untold: Caitlyn Jenner. What exactly is his subject which has been hidden from us? Or has it remained undocumented, not dissected, not discussed, not rehashed and not regurgitated? Jenner, Olympic gold medalist turned reality TV star adjacent to Kardashian turned gender transition spokesperson turned gubernatorial candidate, enjoyed several 15 minutes of fame. The argument for this episode is that Jenners’ assiduous pursuit of Olympic gold between his status as a candidate at the 1972 Games and his decathlon victory at the 1976 Games was part of a decades-long leak of his true identity. Aware of some turmoil and gender confusion from a young age, the future Caitlyn turned to building Bruce the Champion as a psychic distraction. It would be interesting for therapists and experts to look into this theory, but instead, Untold offers an in-depth look at Jenners’ practice regimen between the Olympics and an almost detailed breakdown of his 1976 decathlon event. hundreds of millions of people during the bicentennial summer, it was not a new story. The most interesting thing about Jenners’ trip, as she now calls it, is that it took place in the age of the amateur athlete, when even the appearance of a sponsorship or performance for money could result in the disqualification of a competitor. The Soviet government spent considerable sums of money to develop its competitors, but Jenner practiced mostly on his own, supported by his wife and his own part-time sales jobs. It was a much more modest sports scene. Jenners’ story is a remarkable story of courage, persistence and determination. But as she remembers, maybe Bruce was running away from demons as well. And when does self-discipline become personal involvement? At one point, Caitlyn in 2021 remembers Bruce in 1976, standing undressed in front of a bathroom mirror adorned with a gold medal and wondering: What now? A 45-year-old memory involving a mirror is a dramatic touch. There is another eerie memory, when Jenner describes a decision to stay in the 1972 Olympic Village even after losing her event. There is no mention that the village of Munich had just been the scene of a terrorist attack in one of the greatest tragedies in sports history. With Jenner, be it Bruce or Caitlyn, the focus remains on the first person singular. THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS Live performances on Americas Got Talent (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG). Workplace accident leaves two agents dead at the FBI (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14). Supergirls just wanna have fun as Supergirl (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) returns from hiatus. Double homicide shakes small town on FBI: Most Wanted (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14). Peyton Manning hosts Columbia and Auburn on College Bowl (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14). WORSHIP CHOICE New kids (Jason Patric and Corey Haim) in a seaside town stumble upon a vicious clique of vampire punks in the classic 1987 horror comedy The Lost Boys (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-14). Kiefer Sutherland (born 1966) is now 10 years older than the late Edward Herrmann (born 1943) when he played the seemingly troublesome type of surrogate father in this film. SERIES NOTES Dogfights can be murder on NCIS (7pm, CBS, r, TV-14)… Will Arnett hosts Lego Masters (7pm, Fox, TV-PG)… Bachelor in Paradise (7pm, ABC, TV-14). .. Jim Gaffigan guest-voice on Stargirl DCs (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) … A separated woman seeks family reconciliation on Fantasy Island (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) … Artificial swells on The Ultimate Surfer (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). LATE AT NIGHT Jimmy Fallon welcomes Andy Samberg and Andrea Bocelli to The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC) … Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, JB Smoove, Taylor Tomlinson and Jerome Flood II visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC) … Lorde appears and performs on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS).

