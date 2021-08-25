The Weeknd Talks Emmy Nom, Super Bowl Memes, The Dawn – The Hollywood Reporter

The Weeknd didn’t expect an Emmy nomination for his Super Bowl performance. Even still, the artist – also known by his real name Abel Tesfaye – is grateful for the “good surprise”.

Emmy nod to Outstanding Variety Special contrasts sharply with The Weeknd’s most recent album After hours – Most Released R&B Album of All Time – Not Recognized at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Just weeks after it was announced that it would headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, The Weeknd was scandalously snubbed at the Grammys – a shutout that stunned fans and critics. The three-time Grammy Award winner has publicly expressed his frustration with the Recording Academy, even going so far as to boycott the awards show.

But the artist has a new project that could be an award nominee – his latest album, which fans believe will be titled Dawn is coming, will be released later this year. He also spent the majority of his summer moving back and forth between the recording studio and the writer’s room, that is, developing his new HBO show in collaboration with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

“I don’t even know what it really means to calm down,” Tesfaye said of his work-life balance or lack of it. ” I like to work. I love my work. I like to create.

Above all, The Weeknd misses playing for his fans. As for plans for an upcoming tour, Tesfaye is “curious to see how the year unfolds” amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“I kind of live in the present moment,” he said.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most watched performances on live television. Did you feel any pressure embarking on such a business?

Ah yes, absolutely. Naturally. Just the idea that it’s the Super Bowl alone, you know, there was that pressure. Then we need to adapt to what we’re dealing with and make it a COVID-free and COVID-free environment. The silver lining was that we had to be very creative and make it a cinematic journey – less a halftime show, more a narrative. So there was a silver lining in there, but we didn’t know what we were getting into. We were a little blind, but it went well.

Have you had any favorite Super Bowl halftime performances from the past? Influences from which you drew inspiration?

Diana Ross’s performance is my favorite. Absoutely. It’s the most fun and she looked like she was having the best time.

Your performance generated a lot of memes, especially the moment you move around with the camera in hand. Have you seen any of them?

Oh, I couldn’t escape it (Laughs). No, but it was fun, though. I’m glad we had some memorable Super Bowl moments and, you know, those are memories we can bring back to a time that seemed important. But it was fun, I enjoyed them.

Over the past year you’ve been pretty open about your feelings about the Grammys and the awards show, in general. How does it feel to be recognized by the Emmys this year?

It was definitely unexpected. I had no idea that it was even possible to be nominated for an Emmy for the Super Bowl, so I was very grateful. I found out they had submitted for me, but I didn’t know you could submit. So it was a pleasant surprise.

With each new album, your sound always seems to evolve. What does this process look like for you?

It’s organic, but you know, I don’t want to force it. If I enjoy a sound or feel something and it inspires me, then I will stay in this world. I try to change it as much as I can, but it has to be organic.

Before the pandemic, you were well established in the festival circuit, even headlining Coachella. Do you miss festival concerts?

Oh my God, I just miss playing in general, especially this album. I couldn’t really perform it in front of my fans. There’s just something about going on tour, and even going to festivals, and just discovering new music with the crowd. Hopefully we can do it.

Many concerts seek to require vaccination of participants. Do you think this is something you will follow for future tours?

Absoutely. We are a bit like everyone else. We’re curious to see how the year unfolds, and it’s kind of a question mark. I sort of live in the present moment.

With new projects constantly coming up the pipeline, are you ever able to relax and rest?

I feel like Catherine [his publicist] can answer this question. I don’t even know what relaxation really means, I love the job, you know. I like to work. I love my work. I like to create. And if I take a vacation, it can’t be too long because I feel like I’m missing out on everything I could do. So here is. I’m doing my best, but no, I haven’t done it for a while. I do staycations if it matters.

Can you tell me about your new album Dawn Come and upcoming projects?

Yeah, I’m finishing the new album right now. It should be done by the end of this month and we are just figuring out when to release it. It was really cool because I’m working on this album this summer at the same time as the writer’s room for the new TV show. So, I went back and forth between the end of the album and waiting for the show that we will soon start filming. It has been quite a summer.

Any cool collaborations that you can’t wait to start?

I plead the fifth on that one (Laughs).

Interview edited for length and clarity.