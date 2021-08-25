AMID THE UNCERTAINTY OF THE DELTA VARIANT, SEARCHED BY FREEMAN

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – As the Delta variant causes uncertainty about returning to normal operations, new primary research and predictive modeling shows that attending large in-person business events is safer than many daily activities and hosting events does not increase rates of local COVID-19 cases. In fact, for the recent events of August, infection rates were up to 95% lower than in the United States as a whole. Modeling revealed that the risks of infection during events were up to eight times lower than in the metropolitan area where they were being held.

Participant vaccination rates, the controllable nature of events, and a correlation between participants’ willingness to return to events and willingness to adopt additional health and safety protocols are key factors.

The results are the result of a research partnership between Freeman, a world leader in events, and Epistemix, a computer modeling software company that develops simulations to fight disease and inform public health policies.

Based on the data we’ve seen, attending an event in person isn’t actually riskier, less risky than essential day-to-day activities, said Freeman CEO Bob Priest-Heck. Businesses and organizations want to return to events for critical business, networking, and the exchange of ideas. This research provides the framework to do so safely.

Other key findings include:

Attendees at in-person business events are more likely to be vaccinated than the U.S. population, reflecting an immunization rate above 80% and creating immunization coverage that significantly reduces the transmission of COVID-19 during these events, which regardless of the size of the gathering.

Despite some concerns about the Delta variant, the majority of attendees and exhibitors want to return to events in person, and over 90% are not opposed to additional health and safety protocols to allow them to assemble safely. Plus, those who don’t support the additional protocols say they choose to stay home instead, mitigating any additional risk of potential infections.

Freeman, a global events leader, has followed attendee sentiment with over 3 million responses to date. This is the largest industry panel available on attitudes and behaviors related to COVID-19 and in-person business events.

Epistemix, a computer modeling software company that develops simulations to fight disease and inform CDC, WHO, and federal, state and local government policies, has developed a robust approach that allows it to model risk infection and subsequent impact on hospitals due to in-person work events. Modeling represents more than two dozen cities and key event destinations with a back-test confirming its model predictions.

We recognize that the current increase in cases of Delta variants has led some event planners and exhibitors to consider cancellations, said John Cordier, CEO and co-founder of Epistemix. Our modeling and this data can help show that organizers and public health officials replace this uncertainty with confidence to plan safe events.

The commercial events industry is a critical growth engine for local economies and businesses that rely heavily on spending from foot traffic and event travel. The impact of the absence of trade events is felt by exhibitors who depend on the events to meet customers and make sales, and service providers, whose workers have been unemployed for more than 18 months.

Pre-pandemic in-person events contributed nearly $ 400 billion in direct economic impact (or 1.8% of U.S. GDP) more than the computer and electronics manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and arts industries, entertainment and recreation, to name a few. .

