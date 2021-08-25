Entertainment
AMID THE UNCERTAINTY OF THE DELTA VARIANT, SEARCHED BY FREEMAN
Dallas, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – As the Delta variant causes uncertainty about returning to normal operations, new primary research and predictive modeling shows that attending large in-person business events is safer than many daily activities and hosting events does not increase rates of local COVID-19 cases. In fact, for the recent events of August, infection rates were up to 95% lower than in the United States as a whole. Modeling revealed that the risks of infection during events were up to eight times lower than in the metropolitan area where they were being held.
Participant vaccination rates, the controllable nature of events, and a correlation between participants’ willingness to return to events and willingness to adopt additional health and safety protocols are key factors.
The results are the result of a research partnership between Freeman, a world leader in events, and Epistemix, a computer modeling software company that develops simulations to fight disease and inform public health policies.
Based on the data we’ve seen, attending an event in person isn’t actually riskier, less risky than essential day-to-day activities, said Freeman CEO Bob Priest-Heck. Businesses and organizations want to return to events for critical business, networking, and the exchange of ideas. This research provides the framework to do so safely.
Other key findings include:
Attendees at in-person business events are more likely to be vaccinated than the U.S. population, reflecting an immunization rate above 80% and creating immunization coverage that significantly reduces the transmission of COVID-19 during these events, which regardless of the size of the gathering.
Despite some concerns about the Delta variant, the majority of attendees and exhibitors want to return to events in person, and over 90% are not opposed to additional health and safety protocols to allow them to assemble safely. Plus, those who don’t support the additional protocols say they choose to stay home instead, mitigating any additional risk of potential infections.
Freeman, a global events leader, has followed attendee sentiment with over 3 million responses to date. This is the largest industry panel available on attitudes and behaviors related to COVID-19 and in-person business events.
Epistemix, a computer modeling software company that develops simulations to fight disease and inform CDC, WHO, and federal, state and local government policies, has developed a robust approach that allows it to model risk infection and subsequent impact on hospitals due to in-person work events. Modeling represents more than two dozen cities and key event destinations with a back-test confirming its model predictions.
We recognize that the current increase in cases of Delta variants has led some event planners and exhibitors to consider cancellations, said John Cordier, CEO and co-founder of Epistemix. Our modeling and this data can help show that organizers and public health officials replace this uncertainty with confidence to plan safe events.
The commercial events industry is a critical growth engine for local economies and businesses that rely heavily on spending from foot traffic and event travel. The impact of the absence of trade events is felt by exhibitors who depend on the events to meet customers and make sales, and service providers, whose workers have been unemployed for more than 18 months.
Pre-pandemic in-person events contributed nearly $ 400 billion in direct economic impact (or 1.8% of U.S. GDP) more than the computer and electronics manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and arts industries, entertainment and recreation, to name a few. .
About Freeman
Freeman is a world leader in events. Whether virtual, in person or hybrid, our mission is to redefine live for a new era. With a data-driven approach and the largest network of industry experts, our knowledge shapes the exhibits, exhibitions and events that drive audiences to action. Our full-service, integrated solutions leverage a 100-year heritage in event management as well as new technologies to deliver the moments that matter.
About Epistemix
Epistemix empowers leaders to make better decisions by simulating how diseases, ideas and behaviors spread in communities. We draw on decades of epidemiological experience, diverse datasets, and best scientific practices to create computer models that predict the health impacts of policy interventions, so organizations can take informed action. We are currently working with businesses, event planners, school districts, and state governments across the United States to assess openness strategies and assess the COVID-19 response. To learn more, visit www.epistemix.com.
Freeman will share research highlights and answer questions in a webinar on August 24 at 2 p.m. CST. To request an invitation, contact [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/08/24/2285784/0/en/AMID-UNCERTAINTY-OF-THE-DELTA-VARIANT-RESEARCH-BY-FREEMAN-AND-EPISTEMIX-SHOWS-ATTENDING-IN-PERSON-BUSINESS-EVENTS-SAFER-THAN-DAILY-ACTIVITIES-LIKE-GOING-TO-THE-GROCERY-STORE.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]