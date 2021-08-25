Beyoncé makes the Tiffany yellow diamond vibrate; look at the gems that Bollywood actresses have in their collection





Diamond collection of Bollywood actresses – discover Highlights Beyoncé recently wore Tiffany’s yellow diamond for an ad campaign Tamannaah Bhatia owns the fifth largest diamond in the world Priyanka Chopra’s Tiffany engagement ring reportedly cost over Rs 2 crore American singer and actress Beyoncé has made headlines for her new collaboration with Tiffany & Co. and their campaign celebrating modern love, for which she wore the iconic yellow diamond necklace. The announcement marks the first time Beyoncé and her beau Jay-Z have appeared in the same ad campaign. As Beyoncé has become the fourth woman and the first black woman to sport this iconic piece of jewelry, one can’t help but wonder what gems our beloved Bollywood celebrities have in their collection. Have you wondered the same? If so, then you can come to the right place. Scroll down to check out the super expensive diamonds of B-town actresses. Let’s start with Priyanka Chopra whose wedding ring is also from the same brand of heirloom jewelry. When Priyanka’s engagement to Nick Jonas was announced in 2018, gemologist and diamond expert Grant Mobley shared details about the ring. “It’s a timeless design and features a cushion cut diamond set on platinum with what looks like little baguette diamonds on the sides,” he said. hollywood reporter. “A ring of this size and quality would cost around $ 300,000,” the expert continued. Well, once converted the ring comes to around Rs 2.1 crore. Asin, who starred alongside Aamir Khan in Ghajini, married businessman Rahul Sharma in 2016. Bach then, the actress had made headlines for her solitary 20-karat wedding ring, which would cost Rs 6 crore. Shilpa Shetty, who recently returned to Bollywood with the film Hungama 2, also has a 20 carat diamond ring in his collection and it would cost Rs 3 crore. When Ranveer Singh asked Deepika Padukone the question, he gave her a rectangle solitaire set in platinum. Apparently a diamond of this quality can cost up to Rs 2 crore. Tamannaah Bhatia, who has featured in numerous Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, owns the fifth largest diamond in the world. It was given to him by actor Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, and it apparently costs Rs 2 crore. Sonam Kapoor’s teardrop-shaped engagement ring is reportedly costing Rs 90 lakh. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan had to pay Rs 75 lakh for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s alliance. If intercourse is to happen, Virat Kohli asked Anushka Sharma the question with a ring worth Rs 1 core. Which celebrity expensive diamond impressed you? Let us know by tweeting us @TimesNow.

