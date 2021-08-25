D96 dodges soil remediation bullet at Hollywood school





< class=""> Those pipes, pulled from the ground earlier this month, were what was left of an underground oil storage tank at the Hollywood School. (Provided) A potentially expensive soil remediation project at Brookfield’s Hollywood School was avoided as the Illinois Fire Marshal concluded the site did not need remediation after some abandoned underground pipes were removed earlier this month. While school officials believed they might have to wait much longer, perhaps until next spring, before they could deal with what was suspected to be a just leaking underground oil tank Outside the school walls, Riverside School District 96 was able to obtain permits from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency much faster. As it turned out, the 6,000-gallon oil tank had actually been removed in 1990, but three pipes that connected it to an old heating plant were abandoned in the ground. These pipes contained oil that had seeped into the ground, but soil tests, carried out under the supervision of the state fire marshal, determined that the soil was not widely contaminated. The end result is that everything they tested is within normal parameters, which is what we want, said Joel Marhoul, a member of the District 96 School Board, who chairs the school board’s facilities committee. Playground planned for September The new Hollywood School playground is expected to be completed next month. The playground equipment is expected to arrive during the first week of September and once the equipment arrives it should take about a week to install, said Ramesh Nair, the owners representative for Riverside Elementary School District 96, who oversees the district construction project. Nair said the new multi-purpose hall that is being added to the back of the Hollywood School may not be completed until October due to delays in obtaining materials. The COVID pandemic, which has disrupted supply chains and delayed shipments around the world, is impacting the Hollywood project, Nair said. Construction has been delayed pending the arrival of eight to ten critical elements of the addition. One of them is from Germany. Material supplies [delays] is what is really killing us right now, Nair said. You get one thing, you don’t get the other, but you can’t put the first without the second and it’s like a chain reaction. However, Hollywood School will open on time on August 25, and the rest of the building will be ready for use. The completion of the multipurpose room should not be too disruptive, as all site work ends with the removal of the underground pipes. The work of the central school ends Summer work at Riverside Central School has been completed. A new fire sprinkler system was installed, replacing the dilapidated and outdated system that was in place. The only complication was that a large valve that connects the Centrals sprinkler system to the sprinkler system at LJ Hauser High School had to be replaced. The new valve cost around $ 10,000. However, once the final costs are calculated and all bills paid, the Central School project is expected to be under its budget by $ 100,000, and some of the money from the project contingency fund will be returned to the reserves. of the district. < class="">

