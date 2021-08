Be strong enough to make and champion positive changes in your life! Shilpa Shetty says as she energizes fans through inspiring yoga video: Bollywood News

Actress Shilpa Shetty had kept a low profile after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for his involvement in a porn racket. After taking her time to grasp the entire storyline, the actress decided to make her public appearance after the controversy over the Super Dancer 4 jury. On Monday, she shared an inspiring yoga video calling on her fans to be strong and to make a positive change in their lives. The actress was also inactive on Instagram after the Raj Kundra case, but after a brief period she made a comeback by uploading her yoga video to motivate her 21.8 million Instagram followers. The Hungama The star is seen doing various yoga asanas in the video and tagged as Simple Soulful App of her own which aims to showcase a holistic approach to yoga, fitness, meditation, nutrition and mental wellness. Sharing the yoga video, the 46-year-old actress wrote a long note and wrote, “Be your own warrior, strong enough to make and champion positive change in your life! Whether it’s a low point or a high point, I only turn to yoga. It’s the best medicine for me to stay positive, focused, and balanced. One of the most calming yet energizing routines is that of Virbhadrasana, Malasana, and Dynamic Hip Opening Flow. The benefits are endless of incorporating these yoga asanas into Although Virbhadrasana helps strengthen and stretch the thighs, calves, ankles, arms, shoulders and back muscles, it also improves body posture, concentration, balance, stability and is excellent for circulation and breathing. Malasana opens your hips and groin, stretches your ankles, hamstrings, back and neck. It also helps improve digestion and improves posture. Completing the routine with the dynamic hip opener strengthens and stretches your hip flexors and reduces tightness in your lower b ack & hip region. Playing the Atharvaveda: Shanti Sukta or Song for Peace makes it a complete set for mind, body and soul. Start slowly and gradually move from one asana to the next. Time to prove, Yoga get hi hoga @simplesoulfulapp. Read also: Shilpa Shetty Stuns In Blue And Red Saree For Super Dancer Chapter 4, Says There Is No Force More Powerful Than A Woman Determined To Rise Up BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

