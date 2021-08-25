Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers performs at the Hollywood Bowl





LOS ANGELES Anne Akiko Meyers is a violinist who defends the work of living composers. Arturo Mrquez is a composer who uses the styles and idioms of his native Mexico. Together they created a new concerto for violin and orchestra called “Fandango”, and the music is inspired by the sounds of mariachi. What would you like to know Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers has commissioned the new “Fandango” concerto from Mexican composer Arturo Mrquez

The concerto is inspired by the sounds of mariachi and “fandango”, which is a form of Spanish / Portuguese dance.

Although the piece draws inspiration from old musical forms, Mrquez says it’s a new work of the imagination.

Fandango receives its world premiere on August 24 with the LA Phil and conductor Gustavo Dudamel at the Hollywood Bowl For Meyers, who has captivated audiences around the world, Fandango is particularly close to her heart, as she herself commissioned the work from Mexican composer Arturo Mrquez. Meyers had heard of Mrquezs’ previous work, but when she found out he was alive and living in Mexico, she felt compelled to seek him out. “I couldn’t believe it,” Meyers said. I was like, ‘Oh my God, is this composer alive? Wow, I have to find this person. ‘” Meyers contacted Mrquez through his publisher and approached him with the idea of ​​commissioning a new piece for violin and orchestra inspired by mariachi music. I thought he might just think I’m completely crazy, Meyers said. When he said he would be interested in writing this concerto, it was like a total dream. Mrquez grew up with the sounds of mariachi. Her father was a violinist in a mariachi ensemble. The violin has been in my family, in my heart, for a long time, Mrquez said. I got the idea to do something around [the Fandango], but also around Spain. There is a very close encounter between Spanish music and mariachi music.

Fandango was originally a Spanish-Portuguese dance form that made its way to the Americas in the 18th century. By combining his rhythms and lyricism with a touch of Mexican folk music, Marquez has created a new violin concerto that is an imaginative journey imbued with the spirit of the fiesta. You can hear this tradition inside, Mrquez said. But this is only imagination, imaginary people. Meyers and Mrquez recently met at Pacific Palisades to tour the concerto together in person for the first time. For Meyers, a native of Southern California, the combination of Hollywood Bowl, Gustavo Dudamel and LA Phil is the perfect setting for the Fandango premiere. “To do this world premiere of Arturo Marquez’s Amazing Fandango here at my house is the best,” said Meyers. Although Mrquez has said that creating new works from old forms is often a challenge for composers, with Anne Akiko Meyers’ violin at the heart of the piece, Fandango is ready to take audiences under the stars at the Hollywood Bowl. .

