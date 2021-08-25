Celebrity birthdays for the week of August 29 through September. 4 | Lifestyles

Celebrity birthdays for the week of August 29 through September. 4:

August 29: Actress Betty Lynn (The Andy Griffith Show) is 95. Director William Friedkin is 86 years old. Actor Elliott Gould is 83 years old. Actress Deborah Van Valkenburgh (Too Close For Comfort) is 69 years old. Diamond Rio keyboardist Dan Truman is 65 years old. Actress Rebecca DeMornay is 62. Bassist-singer MeShell NdegeOcello is 53 years old. Shai singer Carl Martin is 51 years old. Actress Carla Gugino is 50 years old. Matchbox Twenty guitarist Kyle Cook is 46 years old. Actor John Hensley (Nip / Tuck) is 44 years old. Kate Simses (Dr Ken) is 42 years old. Simple Plan bassist David Desrosiers is 41 years old. Actress Jennifer Landon (As the World Turns) is 38. Actress Lea Michele (Glee) is 34 years old. Actress Charlotte Ritchie (Call the Midwife) is 32 years old. One Direction singer Liam Payne is 28 years old.

August 30: Actress Elizabeth Ashley is 82 years old. Actor-turned-politician Ben Jones (The Dukes of Hazzard) is 80 years old. Actor John Kani (Black Panther) is 79 years old. Comedian Lewis Black (The Daily Show) is 73 years old. Actor Timothy Bottoms (films The Last Picture Show, TVs The Paper Chase) is 68 years old. Jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright is 64 years old. Actor Michael Chiklis (The Fantastic Four, The Shield) is 58 years old. Actor Michael Michele (ER, Homicide: Life on the Street) is 55. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 50 years old. Rancid guitarist Lars Frederiksen is 50 years old. Actor Cameron Diaz is 49 years old. TV personality Lisa Ling (The View) is 48 years old. Reel Big Fish singer-guitarist Aaron Barrett is 47 years old. Actor Raul Castillo (Looking) is 44 years old. Actor Michael Gladis (Reckless, Mad Men) is 44 years old. Drummer Matt Taul (Tantric, Days of the New) is 43 years old. Lake Street Dive singer Rachael Price is 36 years old. Guitarist Ryan Ross (Panic At The Disco) is 35 years old. Actress Johanna Braddy (Quantico) is 34 years old.

August 31: Drummer Jerry Allison of Buddy Holly and the Crickets is 82. Singer Van Morrison is 76 years old. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 76 years old. Scorpions guitarist Rudolf Schenker is 73 years old. Actor Richard Gere is 72 years old. Actor Stephen Henderson (Fences, Manchester By The Sea) is 72 years old. Squeeze singer Glenn Tilbrook is 64. The Go-Gos thresher Gina Schock is 64 years old. The DeFranco Family singer Tony DeFranco is 62 years old. Mint Condition keyboardist Larry Waddell is 58 years old. Actor Jaime P. Gomez (Nash Bridges) is 56 years old. Tonic guitarist Jeff Russo is 52 years old. Singer Deborah Gibson is 51 years old. The Wallflowers bassist Greg Richling is 51 years old. Actor Zack Ward (A Christmas Story, Titus) is 51 years old. Actor Chris Tucker (Rush Hour) is 51 years old. 49. Actress Sara Ramirez (Grays Anatomy) is 46 years old. Trina and Tamara singer Tamara is 44 years old.

September 1: actor George Maharis (Route 66) is 93 years old. Actress-actress Lily Tomlin is 82 years old. Actor Don Stroud is 78 years old. Archie Bell and the Drells singer Archie Bell is 77 years old. Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb is 75 years old. Sly and the Family Stone drummer Greg Errico is 73 years old. Talk show host Dr. Phil is 71 years old. Singer Gloria Estefan is 64 years old. Jazz saxophonist Boney James is 60 years old. Singer-guitarist Grant Lee Phillips (Gilmore Girls) is 58 years old. songwriter Charlie Robison is 57 years old. DJ Spigg Nice of Lost Boyz is 51 years old. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira (Desperate Housewives) is 50 years old. Actor Maury Sterling (Homeland) is 50 years old. Actor Scott Speedman (Felicity) is 46 years old. Pistol Annies singer Angaleena Presley is 45 years old. Actor Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) is 40 years old. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones (Life in Pieces, New Girl) is 39 years old. Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is 37 years old. Actor Aisling Loftus (Mr. Selfridge) is 31 years old.

September 2: singer Jimmy Clanton is 83 years old. The Impressions singer Sam Gooden is 82 years old. The singer turned minister Joe Simon is 78 years old. Martha and the Vandellas singer Rosalind Ashford is 78 years old. Sports presenter Terry Bradshaw is 73 years old. Actor Mark Harmon is 70. Actor Linda Purl (Happy Days, Matlock) is 66 years old. 10,000 Maniacs drummer Jerry Augustyniak is 63 years old. The Mavericks drummer Paul Deakin is 62. Actor Keanu Reeves is 57 years old. Actor Salma Hayek is 55 years old. Actor Tuc Watkins (One Life to Live) is 55 years old. Actor Cynthia Watros (Lost, Titus) is 53 years old. K-Ci and JoJo singer K-Ci is 52 years old. Actor Nicholas Pinnock (For Life) is 48 years old. Comedian Katt Williams (Norbit) is 48 years old. Actor Michael Lombardi (Rescue Me) is 47 years old. Actor Tiffany Hines (Nikita, Bones) is 44 years old. Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers is 44 years old. Actor Jonathan Kite (2 Broke Girls) is 42 years old. Actor Joshua Henry (Hamilton) is 37 years old. Actor Allison Miller (A Million Little Things) is 36 years old. Drummer Spencer Smith (Panic at the Disco) is 34 years old. DJ-producer Zedd is 32 years old.

September 3: Actress Pauline Collins is 81 years old. Beach Boys singer-guitarist Al Jardine is 79 years old. Actress Valerie Perrine is 78 years old. Grand Funk Railroad drummer Donald Brewer is 73 years old. Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones is 66 years old. Actor Steve Schirripa (The Sopranos) is 64 years old. Actor Holt McCallany (Lights Out, CSI: Miami) is 57 years old. The Toadies guitarist Todd Lewis is 56 years old. Actor Costas Mandylor (Picket Fences) is 56 years old. Actor Charlie Sheen is 56 years old. Singer Jennifer Paige is 48 years old. LMFAO musician Redfoo is 46 years old. Actor Ashley Jones (True Blood) is 45 years old. Actor Nichole Hiltz (In Plain Sight) is 43 years old. Actor Joel Johnstone (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is 43 years old. Actor Nick Wechsler (Revenge, Roswell) is 43 years old. 30 Seconds To Mars guitarist Tomo Milicevic is 42 years old. Actor Garrett Hedlund (Tron) is 37 years old. Singer August Alsina is 29 years old.

September 4: actor Mitzi Gaynor is 90 years old. Singer Sonny Charles of the Checkmates, Ltd. is 81 years old. Actor Kenneth Kimmins (Coach) is 80 years old. Gladys Knight and the Pips singer Merald Bubba Knight is 79 years old. TV personality Dr. Jan (The Incredible Dr. Pol) is 79 years old. Actress Jennifer Salt (Soap) is 77 years old. Bassist Ronald LaPread (The Commodores) is 71 years old. Actor Judith Ivey is 70 years old. Drummer Martin Chambers of The Pretenders is 70 years old. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (Welcome Back, Kotter) is 68 years old. Actor Khandi Alexander (ER, NewsRadio) is 64 years old. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans is 61 years old. Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil is 61 years old. Actor Richard Speight Jr. (The Agency) is 52 years old. Actor Noah Taylor (2005 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Game of Thrones) is 52 years old. Actor Ione Skye is 51 years old. Music producer DJ Mark Ronson is 46 years old. Jagged Edge singer Richard Wingo is 46 years old. New Found Glory bassist Ian Grushka is 44 years old. Actor Wes Bentley (American Beauty) is 43 years old. Actor Max Greenfield (New Girl) is 42 years old. Country singer Granger Smith is 42 years old. O-Town singer Dan Miller is 41 years old. Singer Beyonce Knowles (Destinys Child) is 40 years old. Gloriana singer-guitarist Tom Gossin is 40 years old. Actress Whitney Cummings (Whitney) is 39 years old. Comedian Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) is 37 years old. Multi-instrumentalist Neyla Pekarek (The Lumineers) is 35 years old. Singer James Bay is 31 years old. Actor Trevor Gagnon (The New Adventures of Old Christine) is 26 years old.