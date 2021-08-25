Cara Santana picks up Swank Hollywood Hills Bachelorette Pad





Much of Tinseltown’s real-life romance seldom turns out like in these endearing Hallmark shows. Case in point: Vida and Simi Valley True Brothers actress Cara Santana and her fiance Jesse Metcalfe, who had a messy split in 2020 after nearly 13 years together. The result? A canceled commitment, as well as the inevitable sale of the 1930s ranch-style home in Los Angeles the once happy couple shared. Santana also a popular Fashion blogger and entrepreneur with his own eponymous clothing line nonetheless hung out both romantically and residentially. The Texas-born showbizzer, 36, would date Thirty Seconds to Mars / Jarod Letos drummer, older brother Shannon Leto; Records reveal she also gave away $ 2.6 million for her own Hollywood Hills wonderland, perched high above the city’s bustling Sunset Strip. Tucked into a hairpin curve on a famous narrow, winding hillside street, and preceded by a two-car garage, the contemporary square house was built in 1956 and extensively renovated in 2015, according to the listings. Beyond a chic pivoting entry door, the main level includes nearly 2,000 square feet of open living space punctuated with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and floor-to-ceiling glass walls that open to reveal spectacular ocean and city views. A fireside living area, dining room and kitchen with dining area easily come together in one common area, all connected to a spacious balcony ideal for lounging. A custom 90-degree spiral staircase leads to the lower level, which houses a lavish master suite with a marble bath. A secondary bedroom is also located on this level. Until spring 2021, Santana and Metcalfe also co-owned a one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom condo in a trendy apartment building in New York’s Little Italy neighborhood. According to property records, Metcalfe bought out Santanas’ interest in the Manhattan property for $ 933,500. Zac Mostame of the Agency and Shawn Elliott Nest Seekers were the listing agents; Santana has been replaced by Peter Cornell of the Oppenheim Group. The story continues More from DIRT

