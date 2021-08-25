Entertainment
The Doobie Brothers are trying to keep the bandwagon going, 50 years later | Entertainment
LOS ANGELES (AP) The Doobie Brothers celebrate their 50th anniversary in their 51st year, timidly embark on a delayed tour, and hope they can keep taking to the streets and let audiences listen to the music as cancellations abound around them.
2020 should have been a banner year for the group, with an anniversary tour that brought together its two eras, the original Tom Johnston-led version of the early 1970s, and the more R&B-led Michael McDonald-led version of the late 1970s. and an invitation to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that many fans saw as decades overdue.
“We had done everything and it was dumped by the pandemic which kind of sucked,” Johnston told The Associated Press in an interview at the band’s rehearsal space as they prepared for. the tour. We did the virtual induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, that was about it. Then it was an everyday Thursday year and nothing ever changes. It was pretty much a wasted year.
They’re trying to make up for it with the tour that finally kicked off Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa, continues in Milwaukee on Tuesday and ends in late October, with previously canceled dates rescheduled for summer 2022.
The tour, which comes as a new album comes out in October, features two founders, Johnston and the band’s most consistent member, Patrick Simmons, who started out playing mostly bikers at dive bars and relays. road accidents near their hometown of San Jose, Calif., in 1970.
They were forced not to celebrate the 50th anniversary of those first shows, but there are still plenty of landmarks left. Their self-titled debut album was released 50 years ago this year. Their breakthrough, Toulouse Street, with the hits Listen to the Music and Jesus Is Just Alright, will have its 50th in 2022.
The tour comes as many other major groups including Garth Brooks, BTS, Nine Inch Nails and Stevie Nicks have canceled dates or entire tours as the delta variant of the coronavirus threatens the resumption of public entertainment across the country.
It’s a dice game, really, whether we get to the end or not, but hopefully we will, McDonald said. The main thing, I think, is if we start to see that whatever was doing has the potential to be a super-broadcaster. I don’t think any of us are so worried about getting sick ourselves. Were all vaccinated. But if we are positive, it means that everyone in our workplace is exposed.
McDonald, 69, is the group’s most famous name and face, but he’s happy to humbly take on a supporting role. The Doobie Brothers guitar-based Johnston era, with songs like Black Water and Long Train Runnin ‘, defines the band for him. Its more keyboard-centric version, with hits like What a Fool Believes and Takin ‘It to the Streets “, is the variant.
These are the guys whose music people will always think of as the Doobie Brothers, McDonald said. I think most people see me as a Brothers phase in some way.
Embracing his additional role, McDonald will play the mandolin and accordion at these concerts with his usual keyboards. And while the hits he’s written will definitely make the songlist, he’s more than happy to sing back-up to songs written by Johnston and Simmons.
I’ve always found it easier to sing other people’s music than mine, McDonald said. For some reason, the songs I wrote aren’t really suited for singers.
Live, McDonald says, even the sweetest songs sound more rock, and even with its senior members, they manage to keep the energy going.
Age is not without challenges after 50 however. Not with a full catalog of songs that are not always easy to play.
Just remembering everything is still interesting to yourself, says Johnston, 73, laughing. It’s not boring.
The group has included guitarist John McFee since 1979, making it a formation never seen in 25 years. They rehearsed for a week before McDonald joined them for another week to get acquainted with old songs. And despite dozens of changing members over the decades, they remain, Johnston says, a tight-knit small family.
I have to say everyone is really making every effort, he said. “I am proud to be a part of it.
The atmosphere in the rehearsal studio and on the road is neither rival nor too professional.
It’s really more like old friends, McDonald said. It’s been like this for a long time.
And they’ll take care of it if they have to cancel. Riding with it has been their specialty from the start.
Nothing is planned. It just happens, Johnston said. It has always been that way. And it always will be. I like this.
Follow AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
