Anchor Bank and Home Federal Bank of Hollywood merger approved | Your money





PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 24, 2021– Anchor Bank, a Palm Beach Gardens-based community bank, announced that its merger with Hallandale Beach-based Home Federal Bank of Hollywood has been approved by shareholders of both institutions, the Federal Reserve and the Florida Office of Financial Regulation. As of the provisional closing date of Friday, August 27, 2021, the combined assets of the two entities will be approximately $ 217 million. Federal Bank of Hollywood CEO Scott Rosenberg will become director of Anchor Bank and its unique location at 900 North Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach will be renamed Anchor Bank. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005745/en/ Nelson Hinojosa, CEO of Anchor Bank (Photo: Business Wire) Under the merger agreement, Home Federal shareholders will receive approximately 515 Anchor common shares for each Home Federal common share. The aggregate consideration resulting from the merger paid by Anchor was approximately $ 5 million. Home Federal, headquartered in Hallandale Beach, has deposits of approximately $ 35 million as of June 30, 2021. Merger brings Anchors presence in Broward County, one of Florida’s strongest economies . Broward County Home’s federal location complements Anchors’ locations in Palm Beach County and its wealth management office in Miami-Dade. We are delighted to welcome all of Home Federal clients to the Anchor Bank family, said Nelson Hinojosa, CEO of Anchor Bank. We are confident that our personalized, fast and flexible financial services will be of great value to Broward County professionals and small and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, this merger builds on Anchor Banks’ organic growth in Florida’s largest and most diverse market and the nation’s seventh largest metropolitan statistical area, Hinojosa continued.In 2005, we undertook to ‘establish a high quality banking alternative for the Palm Beach County community and today we can bring that same option to the South Florida tri-county market. Our merger will be a great fit for our non-overlapping financial institutions, said Scott F. Rosenberg, CEO of Home Federal Bank of Hollywood. This move will be mutually beneficial for the very diverse communities of Northeast Miami-Dade and Southeast Broward. Our combined organization, under the leadership of Nelson Hinojosa, will present tremendous opportunities to serve and expand our South Florida customer base. About the Federal Bank of Hollywood The Home Federal Bank of Hollywood was founded in 1998 and has $ 46 million in assets. It has a location at 900 North Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach. For more information, please visit www.homefed.bank. About the Anchor Bank Anchor Bank is a private community bank organized as a Florida chartered bank in 2005. The bank has $ 171 million in assets and full-service locations in Palm Beach Gardens, Boca Raton and Lake Worth, as well as a office in Coral Gables offering wealth management services. Services. The Bank is committed to serving the community as a full-service bank with a team of seasoned professionals able to create personalized solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients. For more information, please visit www.AnchorBank.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005745/en/ CONTACT: Nelson Hinojosa President and CEO (561) 383-3161 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL BANKING SERVICES SOURCE: Anchor bank Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/24/2021 13:22 / DISC: 08/24/2021 13:23 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005745/en

