“Bollywood is a different ball game”
“I hope the OTT will stay that way, where the focus is on performance and good content. “
Photography: Courtesy of Pranati Rai Prakash / Instagram
Pranati Rai Prakash makes a splash in the new web series, Cartel, where she plays the youngest member of the Angre family.
“I’ve always been intrigued by Mumbai gangster stories,” says Pranati Rediff.com Donor Prateek South.
What is that experience on the show that you will always remember?
We have many memories of our outdoor shoot – listening to music, dancing, singing …
Cartel has been in the works for over two years. Were you nervous about whether the series will finally be released or not?
It took a while, but I was always sure he would overcome his obstacles and make his way to the screens.
Cartel is a multi-star show. What attracted you to this script?
I have always been intrigued by the stories of Mumbai gangsters.
How did it go with Rithvik Dhanjani?
It was great working with him. He is so full of energy and is so talented.
He’s a great co-actor and it was nice to see him play those intense scenes.
IMAGE: Pranati Rai Prakash with Rithvik Dhanjani. Photography: Courtesy of Pranati Rai Prakash / Instagram
Do you think OTT platforms have given young actors a chance to get their credit?
Absoutely! It’s new, so a platform just for everyone to have a chance.
Hopefully it will stay that way where the focus is on performance and good content.
How hard is it to turn into this new normal? What precautions do you take when taking pictures?
We wear the mask all the time and we disinfect our hands as needed.
In some places there are machines that disinfect our clothes and bags.
Sure, but definitely we have to take precautions. We also need to be vaccinated.
Photography: Courtesy of Pranati Rai Prakash / Instagram
You started your journey from India’s next top model. Do you think the show gave you a platform to start your Bollywood career?
I do not think so India’s next top model had a lot to do with Bollywood.
It was a modeling contest in the form of a reality show on MTV.
Acting in Bollywood is a whole different ball game.
It gave me a lot of love and popularity, which I really appreciate.
I built my career little by little.
All I have today is with a lot of hard work and patience.
Photography: Courtesy of Pranati Rai Prakash / Instagram
Coming from a military family, was it difficult to convince your parents to start a career as a model and actor?
I’ve always had a knack for fashion and acting and they could see it.
They were happy with me as I continued to perform well in my studies.
After being selected for Miss India and seeing me in TV commercials, they were convinced that my passion was serious.
What will we see you in next?
Attica. It’s a Netflix movie.
