Andrew Cuomo International Emmys Rescind Award – The Hollywood Reporter





Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo loses his International Emmy Award following his resignation and a sexual harassment investigation. “The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as governor, it is canceling its Special International Emmy Award 2020. Her name and any reference to his receipt of the award will be removed from the documents of the International Academy in the future, ”the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said in a statement. It was announced in November 2020 that the governor would receive the International Emmy Founders Award for his daily briefings during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the International Academy said at the ceremony on Nov. 23 that it awarded the award to Cuomo for “his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to educate and calm people down. people around the world ”. As part of the awards process, the ceremony featured a series of tribute videos featuring New York talent such as Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez, Billy Crystal and Billy Joel. “The Governor’s 111 Daily Briefings worked so well because he effectively created TV shows, with characters, storylines, and success and failure stories,” said Bruce Paisner, CEO of the International Academy, in a press release announcing the Academy’s decision. “People all over the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and tough New York became a symbol of the determination to fight back. “ The news comes less than a day after Kathy Hochul was officially sworn in as New York’s 57th governor, after six years as lieutenant governor. On August 10, Cuomo agreed to resign following a months-long investigation into allegations of sexual harassment involving the governor. The report, which was released by the state attorney general’s office, found that he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and attempted to retaliate against an accuser. His resignation follows growing calls for his resignation, including from President Joe Biden, and possible impeachment by the New York State Assembly, even as his lawyer continued to deny the allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed someone during his three terms.

