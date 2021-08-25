K3G’s Poo gets a nod in Kareena Kapoor’s new workout posts with her best friend Amrita Arora. See here | Bollywood





Actress Kareena Kapoor shared photos and video from her workout with actress best friend Amrita Arora on Tuesday. The actor, who recently returned from the Maldives, shared glimpses of his session on his Instagram Stories. In the first photo, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora posed during their workout. She wrote in the first photo, “Gym class today,” channeling her character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and tagged @amuaroraofficial. A “pump” sticker is also included in the message. Kareena Kapoor shared a photo from her workout. Kareena Kapoor posed with actress best friend Amrita Arora. Kareena Kapoor did boards with Amrita Arora. Amrita and Kareena posed their naked faces without a filter in the second photo. The actor shared the photo with a “fit n ‘fab beauty” sticker on it. The duo opted for black outfits and tied their hair back. In the last post, Kareena and Amrita took to the boards as the clip gave a glimpse of Kareena’s house. She captioned it, “Best friends who hang out stay together” followed by heart and muscle emojis. Last week, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan, their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan returned to Mumbai after their vacation in the Maldives. Paparazzi accounts and fan clubs shared the photos of family members, online, outside Kalina Airport. The family took a trip to the Maldives to celebrate Saifs’s birthday. Kareena had shared several photos of the island nation on Instagram. On her birthday, she shared a photo of the couple with their sons and wrote: Happy birthday to the love of my life … For eternity and beyond with you that’s all I want. A few days later, when Jeh was six months old, Kareena shared a photo of him and wrote: Love, happiness and courage for you forever. Happy 6 months my life. ”Jeh was born on February 21 earlier this year. Meanwhile, Kareena recently launched her book Kareena Kapoor Khans Pregnancy Bible, which captures her physical and emotional experiences from both of her pregnancies. Along with her book, she is also set to make her producer debut with director Hansal Mehta’s yet to be titled thriller. She will also star in the film. Read also | Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh receives a kiss from his cousin Inaaya during his first Raksha Bandhan, see photo Kareena will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which reunites her with Aamir Khan. They last worked at Talaash in 2012. Besides Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the film. The trio had worked together in 3 Idiots. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar-winning film, Forrest Gump, which starred Hollywood actor Tom Hanks in the lead role.

