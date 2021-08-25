‘Desus & Mero’ renewed for season 4 on Showtime – The Hollywood Reporter





Showtime extends the tenure of Desus & Mero. ViacomCBS’s premium cable release renewed its late-night series for a fourth season in 2022. Showtime also announced on Tuesday during its Television Critics Association stint that it has renewed comedy. Flatbush offenses for a second season and commissioned a pilot for a comedy based on the 1999 film Wood. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero hosted the 150th episode of their bi-weekly Showtime series – the channel’s first late-night talk show on Sunday. The show’s third season will continue to air on Sunday and Thursday evenings until December 12. This season’s guests included Stacey Abrams, Eddie Murphy, Glenn Close, Issa Rae, Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Idris Elba and Barry Jenkins. At Hollywood journalist‘s TV Top 5 podcast in January, Desus and Mero said that after interviewing Barack Obama in December 2020, they were unsure of who their next “dream guest” would be. “It has to be someone who’s like ‘I don’t do interviews’ like a Beyoncé or someone like that. ‘I don’t do interviews, but I’ll make an exception for you,’ said Mero. Jax Media produces Desus & Mero. The two hosts produce with Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, Suzanne Fagel and Mike Pielocik. Also from the Showtime TCA session: – The cable fitter has renewed Flatbush offenses for a second season. The comedy, based on a digital series, stars creators Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman as two guys who struggle to get out of their heads and find a way to thrive in their Brooklyn neighborhood. The series is a Showtime and Avalon co-production (Last week tonight, breeders), which serves as the main studio. Iso and Perlman produce with Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin and Chloe Pisello for Avalon. – Wood is based on Rick Famuyiwa’s 1999 feature film, and the director is on board directing and producing the pilot. Written by Chi showrunner Justin Hillian, the pilot will center on three young black men born and raised in the gentrifying suburb of Inglewood in Los Angeles. Hillian and Famuyiwa (which is also an EP by Chi) executive producer with David Gale and Van Toffler.

