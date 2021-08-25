“Your Honor” Renewed For Second Season On Showtime – The Hollywood Reporter





Showtime returns to court. The premium cable network has renewed the limited series Your Honor for a second season. The news comes after the series produced by CBS Studios by executive producers Peter Moffat and Robert and Michelle King was billed as a limited series and recently submitted in the same category for Emmy consideration. (He was snubbed.) Production of another 10-episode batch, with lead man Bryan Cranston set to return, will begin next year for a return to air later in 2022. “We were blown away by Your Honor … By the power of Peter’s storytelling, by the depth of Bryan’s performance and by the overwhelming response from our subscribers who watched in record numbers, ”said Showtime Entertainment President Gary Levine. “Imagine our joy when we learned that Peter felt he had more stories to tell and Bryan felt he had more depth to probe. So with his millions of fans, I’m happily shouting “Again!” Returned to series in October 2017, the drama is based on the Israeli series Quota, which aired on Yes TV nationwide and was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach and produced by Ram Landes. breaking Bad grad Cranston starred in the 10-episode miniseries which launched in December to mixed reviews. “Great cast, compelling situation, far too familiar in its execution,” THR wrote chief television critic Daniel Fienberg in his review. Your Honor Currently has a 50 percent rating among critics and an audience score of 65 percent on RottenTomatoes.com. Still, Showtime presented the drama about a judge covering the accidental hit and run murder of his son’s asthma-induced crime count as its biggest audience in history for a limited series. “Do I know what season two would look like? Yes, ”said Moffat THR Podcast TV Top 5 before its premiere in December. “We didn’t talk about anything. I am completely focused on what we are doing now. Liz Glotzer (who worked with the Kings on CBS All Access’ Good wife spin off The good fight and CBS since canceled Brain death) and Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg from Scripted World (hostages, betrayal) also execution products. Your Honor is just one of a few series the Kings have delivered via their recently renewed nine-figure global deal with ViacomCBS.

