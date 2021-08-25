When Money Heist actor Alvaro Morte, aka Professor, thought his leg would be cut after cancer diagnosis | Web series





Alvaro Morte is widely known for his role as a teacher in the Netflix series Money Heist. The Spanish drama, formerly known as La Casa de Papel, propelled the actor’s popularity, making him an international star. However, long before Money Heist arrived, Alvaro was diagnosed with cancer. The actor was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his left leg in 2011. Although he emerged victorious after beating cancer, Alvaro once revealed that he thought he was going to die or even have his leg amputated. leg. Speaking to The Observer in 2016, as reported by Indianexpress.com, Alvaro said, “I remember the doctor with a white coat and the stethoscope coming and telling me without anesthesia. (He said) Look, that happens to you and you have a lot of time to live. He treated the tumor as a temporary health problem. “For example, a flu, you feel bad, you have a fever, tremors, but you know it’s going to happen to you. You don’t talk about it. Instead of accepting that I have a slim chance survival, I tried to turn it on to what, in principle, logic told me not to do, “he added. Alvaro, in an interview with Cocktail Magazine, said: “At first I thought I was going to die, that my leg was cut off but nothing happened. Then I thought, if I die within three months, can I do it calmly? Have I respected the people around me who love me? Have I been true to my principles? After overcoming the disease, Alvaro began to enjoy every moment of his life. Read also: Money Heist 5: Arturo will not die at La Casa de Papel? Fan theory says he will escape the bank The actor is set to reprise his role as a teacher in Money Heist season 5. The trailers have confirmed that the Professor will not escape Alicia. After hunting his hiding place in Season 4, the promo revealed that the Professor was shackled and suspended from a high height. It is to be seen how the Professor and the gang escape this time. Money Heist Season 5, Vol 1, releases September 3 on Netflix.

