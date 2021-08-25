Testimonial from R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend gives window to life together





Wishing to be identified only as “Jane,” the woman said on Monday that she was a 17-year-old high school student who dreamed of becoming an R&B recording artist when she met Kelly in 2015. She told the court she was ‘he had promised to help her with her career, only to sexually abuse her.

Jane is the eighth witness to testify in the federal case against Kelly during her trial, which began last week in Brooklyn. Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges and has pleaded not guilty.

She testified that she spent five years with the singer as one of her “girlfriends” who lived and traveled with him.

Jane testified that she and other girlfriends should speak to Kelly as “daddy”; that she would face “punishments” including spanking, beatings and being forced to make humiliating videos if she disobeyed him; and that he was in control of what she was allowed to talk about with family, friends, and even other women around him.

An attorney for Kelly made no comment on Jane’s testimony on Tuesday. Girlfriend life In 2015, Jane said she moved in with Kelly and learned that he was simultaneously living with other women. “I finally learned that we all live together,” Jane said. “He (Kelly) told me to listen to everything they said because it was mostly from him.” Kelly asked the women not to discuss certain topics, including their life before meeting the singer, their families or their one-on-one and intimate relationship with Kelly, Jane said. They could talk about things like hair, nails, and TV shows. “If it was anything outside of that, we’d be in trouble,” Jane said. Women had to follow “rules,” said Jane, which included calling Kelly “daddy,” asking permission to leave their rooms and wearing loose clothing. Getting in trouble meant Kelly would come up with punishment for a girlfriend, which could include writing handwritten apology letters or recording humiliating videos, she said. Jane told jurors on Monday that Kelly had already made her eat feces and smear it on her face for a video as punishment. One day, Jane said, she admitted to Kelly that she had discussed the details of her and Kelly’s intimate relationship with her other girlfriends and Kelly told her that as punishment she should have sex. sex with a man known as a “Nephew”. “He wanted me to please Neveu the same way I would please him,” Jane said. When asked by Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Geddes if Jane wanted to have sexual contact with her nephew, Jane replied “Never”. But Kelly’s attorney, Deveraux Cannick, repeatedly insisted on Jane during cross-examination on Tuesday as to why she “stayed” with Kelly. “You could have gone home, couldn’t you? Cannick asked. “Yes,” she replied. Sarah Vinson, a forensic psychiatrist, told CNN that it is often difficult for people in abusive relationships to leave. “It’s harder for her to see that when this man is making decisions about details in her life – details like what she can wear and when she can go to the bathroom,” Vinson said. “When you are financially dependent on someone and that person has systematically weakened all of your other relationships in your life and isolated you… it can be difficult to recognize that and change your situation.” Family allegations Jane also said on Tuesday that during her five years as Kelly’s girlfriend, she was ultimately not allowed to speak to her parents about her well-being and that he was often in the room when she would talk to them, or direct her to what she could tell them by text. Jane testified that Kelly told her and her other girlfriends that they were “worthless” to their parents and “meant nothing to them.” “He would basically say they sold us to him and they didn’t care about us,” Jane said. During cross-examination, Cannick described Jane’s parents as a couple who wanted their daughter to exploit her relationship with the singer, saying both parents even tried working for Kelly and submitted several business proposals to the singer. CNN has contacted Jane’s parents for comment on the allegations. Jane testified that in the weeks leading up to the release of the Lifetime Docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” in January 2019, Kelly told her and other girlfriends that the information on the show was “false. “and that he had asked his remaining girlfriends to practice answering the interview questions with the” correct “answers. Jane testified that “correct” answers were not always true. For example, Jane told the court that she was one of two girlfriends who met Kelly for an interview with CBS’s Gayle King, who lobbied the singer and his girlfriends over the abuse allegations. “I didn’t have sex with him at 17,” Jane said in an interview with King in March 2019. Although Jane has spoken publicly for the interview, CNN respects her wish not to be named publicly in her testimony. When Kelly was arrested on federal charges in July 2019 and held in custody until trial, Jane said she ultimately decided to leave Kelly, which she did in October. She agreed to meet with prosecutors in January 2020. Looking back on her five-year relationship with Kelly, Jane testified that she now calls the relationship abusive and that Kelly’s promise to help further her music career never materialized. Cannick replied to his request, claiming in court that Kelly had told Jane, “You weren’t as far as your music career.”

