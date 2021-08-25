Chris Pratt is the highest paid American television actor





The opinions and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.

Content of the article Chris Pratt is the Americas’ highest paid actor in television, having collected a whopping $ 1.4 million salary for each episode of his upcoming series The Terminal List.

Content of the article The Guardians of the Galaxy star will direct the new show, a political thriller about a revenge-ready Navy SEAL, for streaming service Amazons Prime Video, which is slated to debut next year. Streaming channels and other TV networks pay higher prices to attract top movie stars, and high-earning Marvel movie actors are among those earning the highest wages, Variety reports. Topping the 2021 list of highest-paid TV stars, released on Tuesday, is Robert Downey Jr., who has reportedly received $ 2 million for HBO’s upcoming Vietnam War thriller The Sympathizer. However, Variety’s editors couldn’t verify his salary, so they gave Pratt their top spot. We apologize, but this video failed to load. The other highest paid stars per episode on the unranked list are Jeff Bridges, who brings in $ 1 million for every installment of Hulus 2022 The Old Man series, Bryan Cranston pulling in $ 750,000 for Showtime 2020 Your Honor series, and Kate Winslet winning $ 650,000 for 2021 HBO has hit the Mare of Easttown mystery. Angela Bassett, meanwhile, recently made headlines for scoring the highest pay per episode for a black woman, receiving $ 450,000 per episode of the 9-1-1 emergency series. Meanwhile, The Conners lead cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert each earn $ 400,000 per installment, while Netflix’s Stranger Things stars David Harbor and Winona Ryder are said to have withdrawn between $ 350,000 and $ 400,000 per installment. episode.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://torontosun.com/entertainment/television/chris-pratt-is-americas-highest-paid-television-actor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos