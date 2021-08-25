David Duchovny’s cameo sends famous academics.

You all need a pick-me-up there, new blood, star power, administrator tells English department chair, in first episode of Netflix academic comedy The chair. I happened to meet such a person at the farmer’s market, if you can believe it! He’s got a country house around here. We started to talk and I thought, Here is the kind of person who can revitalize the study of literature. As the Ji-Yoon chair, played by Sandra Ohvisably whitens, I happily guessed that the new blood she would be forced to bestow on her department’s prestigious conference award would be James Franco, Ph.D. But no: it’s David Duchovny! Agent Scully himself! said the dean. The trustee corrects him: Mulder!

Duchovny is the perfect choice for this show. The actor had a doctorate. a student at Yale, studying literature, in the 1980s. He was also a frustrated poet and novelist, looking for a creative mode of expression that suited him. Duchovny Recount All things Considered in 2015 that he started auditioning for acting as a graduate student, believing that a little experience delivering lines could help him write plays. One ad led to another, and the money was good; he landed on X-Files role, and never returned to complete the doctorate. Recently he published four novels, and turn off three albums. The last of those abandoned this week, just like The chair, with its cameo featuring a bit of Duchovnys singing and playing guitar, hit Netflix.

The Duchovny surrenders The chair is quite flattering for the actor. Look at this funny guy! It’s a game for a bit of visual humor at his expense: when presented, after Ji-Yoon goes to his McMansion to try to dissuade him from giving the lecture, he steps out of his indoor pool and stands in front of Oh, at 61, with only a little Speedo on a one-way encoreiconicmoment of X files. (She stumbles over a plant while muttering I thought you were naked! To which he replies, quite curtly, Interesting.) He jokes with Ji-Yoon about the pronunciation of the premonitory word. He asks if Pembroke (Ji-Yoons’ fictitious employer) first invited other famous academics, and seems genuinely hurt when she tells him that they talked about Franco and Ethan Hawke, but that they didn’t. were not available.

In return for this little game, the show gives Duchovny a minute to sing a song and leaves him looking like a mensch. He’s ready to let Ji-Yoon tell him, unequivocally, how obsolete his scholarship is to listen to as she lists developments in the field since her time in school: affect theory, ecocriticism. , digital humanities, new materialism, book history, developments in gender studies and critical race theory When was the last time you picked up an academic journal? He even listens to her as she makes a moral argument, insisting that her plan to go back to school for a doctorate. is selfish. Teaching isn’t a hobby, it’s a profession, she told him. In the end, he backs off, allowing him to honor the one who deserves it: his rising young colleague, Yaz.

This celebrity cameo, even though he made me love David Duchovny, got me respected too The chair. It was smart to bring a charismatic person, who once aspired to do what these professors did, on a show about the decline in the value of this profession. Deans and administrators and the world ask professors to The chair why everyone should care about what they do, as the motley team of colleagues strive to get students to sign up for their classes. An answer that the superiors propose: Let’s connect with this famous person who did it at least he sold books, tons of them. (Students want to produce content! the dean tells Ji-Yoon, trying to convince her that Duchovny is the right choice, as his frustration grows.) The years-old dilettante celebrity could probably have a butt in the seats, as the dean puts it, and he is certainly the only kind of person who can afford to go back to school to complete a doctorate. just for love. The envy and fury that English teachers feel against his existence is palpable and perfectly justified.

Like Twitter digested The chair, the writer Patrick Radden Keeffe shared a photo of a cover page from a copy of Walter Benjamins Illuminations, which Keeffe said he bought from a second-hand bookstore in New Haven decades ago. The inscription reads David Duchovny, 12/87. For us frustrated ex-students, the picture was too perfect. It was a snapshot of a moment in time, where this handsome actor loved the things we loved, before turning his talents into a lot more money than ever before. country house money; let act and become a silver novelist; beautiful indoor silver swimming pool. This is what you will get by leaving Beckett behind.