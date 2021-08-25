Entertainment
Unusual actor emerges in online Austin ISD mask debate
TEXAS The flood of comments online about the Austin Independent School District’s decision to impose masks came as no surprise amid a heated statewide debate over how to protect students and teachers as cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 raged in Texas.
The surprise came when the school district ran a monthly online engagement analysis with its social media accounts and found that some of the comments for the debates came from Kazakhstan, a Central Asian nation of 18 million. people stuck between Russia and China.
In an analysis of metrics from Austin ISD’s social media accounts from July 20 to August 18, there were twice as many Twitter and Facebook engagements from Kazakstan-based profiles as in Canada, where neighboring U.S. similar debates on school mask mandates.
The fact that Kazakhstan-based profiles come second to US-based profile comments is unusual, and while further investigation behind the data is needed to confirm, it follows a pattern of what the disinformation expert Nina Jankowicz said could be a case of foreign adversary. seeking to deepen the divisions within American society.
I can tell you in general terms that foreign disinformation actors are using pre-existing cracks within societies in order to generate more discontent, more discord and mistrust in the system, said Jankowicz, director of external engagement for Alethea Group, a company that detects and mitigates disinformation. She is also the author of How to lose the information war.
It is a tactic that US intelligence agencies accuse Russia of using in resort to disinformation campaigns on platforms such as Facebook in an attempt to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. The United States has also criticized China for using various platforms, including text messages, to spread disinformation and panic during the pandemic.
Analysts investigated several instances where foreign agents created fake social media accounts on platforms such as Twitter, which is blocked in China, to deliver messages to sympathetic Americans, who then spread disinformation online.
In the case of Austin’s ISD mask warrant decision, comments from Kazakhstan’s profile may be part of what Jankowicz called hiring misinformation, a tactic Russia has used extensively in recent years. time, she said.
The United States has sanctioned Russia for what Washington called the Kremlins’ attempt to interfere in a US presidential election. Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied the Kremlin’s involvement in disinformation campaigns.
To deflect and create an air of plausible deniability between Russia and the disinformation target audience, the Kremlin has redirected its inauthentic activity to a third country, Jankowicz said.
In other words, with US intelligence communities and social media platforms already on the hunt for Russian trolls and bots creating fake accounts and spreading disinformation, the Kremlin has hired agents to do its dirty work in other places, such as in Kazakhstan or, in the case of a CNN survey last year, the West African nation of Ghana.
Earlier this year, another investigation found that a UK-registered PR firm apparently linked to Russia had offered to French and German YouTube bloggers money to spread false information claiming that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine has caused hundreds of deaths.
Jankowicz said if Kazakhstan’s comments turned out to be from fake accounts created to stoke division in Austin and elsewhere, it could just as easily be China as Russia behind the ploy.
So why target Austin, where there has been a surge of support from parents in the district for ISD’s contempt for Gov. Greg Abbotts’ executive order banning mask warrants?
The idea is not to change politics in Austin, Jankowicz said. It could be to tell other Texans who might not support a mask tenure to say, I don’t want my kids to have to deal with this. I don’t want that to happen in our community.
It’s about increasing this discord online, especially with politically charged issues in the United States, such as the response to COVID, she said.
The idea is just to pit us against each other because a weaker America is good for either of these potential foreign players, Jankowicz said.
The Kazakhstan-based engagements with Austin school district social media accounts came at the height of the mask mandate debate, according to online analyzes run using a media monitoring program called Meltwater, said Jason Stanford, head of communications and community engagement for Austin ISD.
The period between July 18 and August 20 was the first time the district had reviewed the measures, and it is possible that the Kazakh accounts had been active for months before, he said.
The whole thing is a good reminder of how easily we have become divided, he said. Often times, local issues that can eat away at us also give others a chance to upset us.
Sources
2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/tx/south-texas-el-paso/news/2021/08/24/in-the-online-austin-isd-mask-debate–a-strange-actor-emerges–kazakhstan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]