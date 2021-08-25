Unusual actor emerges in online Austin ISD mask debate

TEXAS The flood of comments online about the Austin Independent School District’s decision to impose masks came as no surprise amid a heated statewide debate over how to protect students and teachers as cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 raged in Texas.

The surprise came when the school district ran a monthly online engagement analysis with its social media accounts and found that some of the comments for the debates came from Kazakhstan, a Central Asian nation of 18 million. people stuck between Russia and China.

What would you like to know Analysis of online engagement with Austin ISD showed a surprising number of comments from profiles based in Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic about 7,000 miles from Texas.

Further analysis of the data is needed to confirm, but disinformation experts say this fits a pattern of foreign adversaries using fake social media accounts to stoke divisions in American society

Analysts say foreign agents in Russia and China often use “pay disinformation” programs to hire third country agents to carry out their disinformation campaigns

In an analysis of metrics from Austin ISD’s social media accounts from July 20 to August 18, there were twice as many Twitter and Facebook engagements from Kazakstan-based profiles as in Canada, where neighboring U.S. similar debates on school mask mandates.

The fact that Kazakhstan-based profiles come second to US-based profile comments is unusual, and while further investigation behind the data is needed to confirm, it follows a pattern of what the disinformation expert Nina Jankowicz said could be a case of foreign adversary. seeking to deepen the divisions within American society.

I can tell you in general terms that foreign disinformation actors are using pre-existing cracks within societies in order to generate more discontent, more discord and mistrust in the system, said Jankowicz, director of external engagement for Alethea Group, a company that detects and mitigates disinformation. She is also the author of How to lose the information war.

It is a tactic that US intelligence agencies accuse Russia of using in resort to disinformation campaigns on platforms such as Facebook in an attempt to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. The United States has also criticized China for using various platforms, including text messages, to spread disinformation and panic during the pandemic.

Analysts investigated several instances where foreign agents created fake social media accounts on platforms such as Twitter, which is blocked in China, to deliver messages to sympathetic Americans, who then spread disinformation online.

In the case of Austin’s ISD mask warrant decision, comments from Kazakhstan’s profile may be part of what Jankowicz called hiring misinformation, a tactic Russia has used extensively in recent years. time, she said.

The United States has sanctioned Russia for what Washington called the Kremlins’ attempt to interfere in a US presidential election. Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied the Kremlin’s involvement in disinformation campaigns.

To deflect and create an air of plausible deniability between Russia and the disinformation target audience, the Kremlin has redirected its inauthentic activity to a third country, Jankowicz said.

In other words, with US intelligence communities and social media platforms already on the hunt for Russian trolls and bots creating fake accounts and spreading disinformation, the Kremlin has hired agents to do its dirty work in other places, such as in Kazakhstan or, in the case of a CNN survey last year, the West African nation of Ghana.

Earlier this year, another investigation found that a UK-registered PR firm apparently linked to Russia had offered to French and German YouTube bloggers money to spread false information claiming that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine has caused hundreds of deaths.

Jankowicz said if Kazakhstan’s comments turned out to be from fake accounts created to stoke division in Austin and elsewhere, it could just as easily be China as Russia behind the ploy.

So why target Austin, where there has been a surge of support from parents in the district for ISD’s contempt for Gov. Greg Abbotts’ executive order banning mask warrants?

The idea is not to change politics in Austin, Jankowicz said. It could be to tell other Texans who might not support a mask tenure to say, I don’t want my kids to have to deal with this. I don’t want that to happen in our community.

It’s about increasing this discord online, especially with politically charged issues in the United States, such as the response to COVID, she said.

The idea is just to pit us against each other because a weaker America is good for either of these potential foreign players, Jankowicz said.

The Kazakhstan-based engagements with Austin school district social media accounts came at the height of the mask mandate debate, according to online analyzes run using a media monitoring program called Meltwater, said Jason Stanford, head of communications and community engagement for Austin ISD.

The period between July 18 and August 20 was the first time the district had reviewed the measures, and it is possible that the Kazakh accounts had been active for months before, he said.

The whole thing is a good reminder of how easily we have become divided, he said. Often times, local issues that can eat away at us also give others a chance to upset us.