From where you recognize the actors

by netflixThe chair features a cast of familiar faces as well as up-and-coming actors in supporting roles. Since its release on the streaming platform in August 2021, the show has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The series is the first of a multi-million dollar deal between Netflix and Game Of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, who led the project.

Co-created by another talented duo, Amanda Peet and Annie Wyman, theThe six-part Netflix TV show revolves around a group of professors at the fictional Pembrook University. The president ffollows Dr Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) as she struggles to adjust to her new role as chair of Pembrook’s English department. Sandra Oh impressively directs the cast of star-studded actors including Jay Duplass, Nana Mensah, Holland Taylor, David Morse and Bob Balaban.





The chair the cast and crew come up with a list of talented names and faces. There are many actors who will be instantly recognizable to viewers, and all of them perform outstandingly on the Netflix Original TV show. Here’s a look at the characters depicted in the show and where the audience will recognize each of the actors.

Sandra Oh as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim

Sandra Oh plays the role of Professor Ji-Yoon Kim. In The chair, Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim has her work cut out for her as the first woman and woman of color to hold the title of Chair of the Department of English at Pembrook University.The actor portrays the character with empathy and heart, as she strives to bring her vision for school to life while juggling the demands of her career and motherhood. doctor Dr Cristina Yang at Grey’s Anatomy, in which she starred from 2005 to 2014. Sandra Oh’s acting career includes appearances in several other TV shows and movie roles, including playing supporting characters in Next to and Under the Tuscan sun,and be co-responsible inKill EveSandra Oh is also known for her portrayal of Debbie Grayson in the animated series.Invincible.

Jay Duplass as Professor Bill Dobson

Also a professor in the English department, Dr Dobson recently lost his wife and his daughter had just left for college when The chair opens in episode 1. After returning to class, Dobson unwittingly causes a scandal around which the series revolves. Audiences may know Jay Duplass as part of the writer / director duo with his brother Mark. The Duplass brothers began writing, directing, producing and acting in several independent feature films, including The inflated chair. The actor is also known for his more recent TV work, including his role as middle child Josh Pfefferman on one of Amazon Prime’s top LGBTQ + TV shows, TransparentHe also starred in Research group and had a recurring role as Duncan in The Mindy project.

Everly Carganilla as Ju-Hee “Ju Ju” Kim

Ju-Hee Kim is Dr. Kim’s adopted daughter in The Chair. Ju-hee is named after Professor Kim’s mother, who died as a child. The show explores Ju-Hee’s journey as she embraces her biological past and heritage as well as the new traditions of her adoptive family. He’s a nuanced character for such a young actor to play and Carganilla totally succeeds in the role. Before The chair, Carganilla recently starred in the Netflix Original movie, Yes day, with Jennifer Gardner. Carganilla was also in the 2021 horror filmThe haunted man, and she played baby Jane in an episode of Jane the virgin in 2015.

Nana Mensah as Professor Yaz McCay

Dr McCay is an academic and young professor in the English department who hopes to become a full professor at Pembroke University in Netflix University.The chairstruggling to do so, even though she is loved by her students and is a much more engaging teacher than her older male colleagues. When one of those colleagues tries to prevent her from securing her tenure, McCay must decide whether she should stay and fight for the job she so clearly deserves or accept a new job at Yale. Mensah is known for her role as Dr Camila Candelario in New Amsterdam. Audiences can also recognize the actor from his two other recent appearances on Netflix’s original TV shows. Collage and 13 reasons why. Mensah also recently made her directorial debut and starred in the 2021 film, Queen of glory, for which the actor / director won the award for Best New Narrative Director at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling

Dr Joan Hambling is an underrated senior faculty member of the English department. Holland Taylor has had a long and seasoned acting career, appearing in dozens of roles over the years. On the big screen, Holland is known for her roles in films like The Truman Show, legally blondewhere she also plays a teacherand in the classic romantic comedy, Romancing the stone.Holland recently starred in the Netflix TV show,Hollywood, and she also appeared in the TV series, Two and a half men prior to The chair.

Bob Balaban as Professor Elliot Rentz

Dr Rentz is a permanent faculty member in the English department who struggles to come to terms with the changes Dr Kim is trying to make in Pembroke. Dr. Rentz is played by Bob Balaban, who has appeared in award-winning films including, most recently, Wes Andersons Moonrise Kingdom andThe Grand Hotel in Budapest. He is perhaps best known for his work with director Christopher Guest, appearing in his comediesWaiting for Guffman,Best of Show,A mighty wind, andFor your consideration.Her first role on a Netflix TV show was in The Politician.Prior to these appearances, Balaban is also known for his recurring role as Phoebe’s estranged father in Friends.

David Morse as Dean Paul Larson

Paul Larson is the Dean of the English Department at Pembroke University. Although he has appointed Dr Kim as president, he does little to support her once she is in office. David Morse has appeared in a number of notable films throughout his acting career, which includes roles inWorld War Z, 12 monkeys,The green Line,and the Oscar-winning feature film,The Hurt Locker.On the small screen, Morse has also appeared in several TV shows including a recurring role in Housing, and, more recently, as Hank Crawford in Blind spot.

David Duchovny as himself

David Duchovny makes a special appearance in the series, as himself. Fans will recognize Duchovny for his many roles in film and television, including X filesAgent Fox Mulder. He also starred in HBO Californication, besides having starred in dozens of other TV shows and movies.The chair also highlights two of Duchovny’s other passions. What fans might not know about the actor is that he is also a musician and a writer. Duchovny has released three rock albums and he recently published his fourth novel.

Supporting actors and characters

Ella Rubin as Dafna – An English student at the University of Pembroke. Dr Dobson is a bit of a hero to the young aspiring writer. Audiences can recognize Rubin from her role as Biana Breer in an episode of the 2021 reboot, Gossip Girl, and starred in the 2014 feature film, The Rewrite.

Ron Crawford as Professor McHale – Dr Crawford is the oldest head teacher in the English department at Pembrokes. Prior to this series, Crawford starred alongside Hailee Steinfeld on the Apple TV + show, Dickinson.

Jordan Tyson as Capri – Tyson portrays another of the talented young students in the English department, Capri. This is a landmark role for the actor, but audiences may have also seen Tyson in the Netflix movie, Vampires against the Bronx.

Mallory Low as Lila –Low portrayed Dr Dobson’s teaching assistant in The chair.Low previously appeared in How to get away with a murder and Ad Astra.

Ji-yong Lee as Habi Kim –Lee plays Dr. Kim’s father who struggles to bond with his granddaughter but immediately turns to Dr. Dobson when he helps babysit Ju Ju. Lee has previously starred in several South Korean productions, including films such asThe trivia scandal andHello President.

Bob Stephenson as Pembroke’s Computer Scientist –In The chair,her character on the Netflix show helps Dr. Joan Hambling find out which of her students left a nasty and inappropriate review of her class online. Stephenson’s previous film credits include appearances in Fight Club and Lady Bird.

Marcia Debonis as Laurie –Debonis plays the role of assistant in the English department to Dr Kims. Audiences can recognize Marcia from her previous role on the Netflix TV show,Orange is the new black. Before The chair, Debonis has also appeared in severalfeature films including 13 In progress 30.

