A heart of love made of sheep: Australian farmer pays homage to his aunt | Australia News





A stranded sheep farmer in New South Wales who was unable to attend his aunts’ funerals honored his memory with the ultimate tribute: a love heart made of sheep. Ben Jackson from Guyra was unable to travel to Brisbane to be with his aunt during his dying moments after a two-year battle with cancer that began at the start of the pandemic. Sadly, she didn’t succeed, Jackson said. In these moments of mourning, you feel really helpless, you don’t know what to do, what to say. Especially in these times of Covid, no one can prepare for this heartbreak of closed borders, not being able to say cheerio or be there when it passes. Its pretty hard. Jackson said the idea for the heart came to him while he was feeding his extra sheep because they are quite pregnant and need a little extra TLC. In fact, getting to the heart took three or four attempts, Jackson said, with his initial efforts turning out to be less than desirable. The first time I tried it looked like a shit emoji I’m telling you, and although my Aunt Deb had a good sense of humor, it wasn’t exactly what I was looking for, a- he declared. After creating the heart, the video was filmed by drone and sent to her family in Brisbane so that it could be superimposed on Simon and Garfunkels Bridge over Troubled Water and performed at her aunts’ funeral. When I saw [the final product] I would be the first to admit there was a lot of water, Jackson said. It was very nice to have him as part of a farewell. It was definitely something she would have loved and absolutely cherished. Jackson said he started making art from his sheep during a previous drought when he fed his sheep in the back of his flatbed truck every day. He soon learned that he could draw shapes in the landscape and that the sheep would congregate. And they haven’t forgotten yet, he said. In the past, Jackson has created other shapes like a giant ABC logo, although he pointed out that the tribute was only for Aunt Deb. I fully understand that I am not Robinson Crusoe, I am not the only person who is hurting with the lockdown, the borders and Covid, he said. It is a very, very difficult time. And knowing my aunt Deb, if this sheep art if it made even a face smile, she would be a very proud aunt. Admittedly, the reaction online has been such that, yes, hey, there are a lot of people doing it hard and needing a smile on their dial.

