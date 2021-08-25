Review together: couple clash fiercely during lockdown





You might be tired of the pandemic-inspired movies and series and I lean in that direction myself, but I still recommend the dazzling, razor-sharp two-handed play Together largely on the strength of the scorching performance. and unfiltered and insanely good of Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy. Together: 3 out of 4

With a dense script with dialogue that seems made for the stage by Dennis Kelly and a clean, economical staging by Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Hours), Together takes place entirely in a comfortable home in the UK occupied by a couple known only as him and her and their 10 year old son Arthur, a sensitive boy who is on a certain type of behavioral / developmental spectrum. Arthur is mostly in the background as his parents unleash their frustrations and intense dislike for each other, often breaking the fourth wall to let off steam directly on camera. Were in Whos Afraid of Virginia Woolf? territory and it’s hard to watch such raw vitriol at times, but it’s also darkly funny throughout, and there are moments of true tenderness and maybe even love. She’s a self-righteous, humble liberal who runs a refugee aid agency, while a conservative wardrobe who runs a tech company and the kind of guy who hurls personal insults at women. behind the counter at the local grocery store when she can’t honor his request for a particular type of mushroom a story he tells without realizing how much it makes him look like a monster. Together kicks off at the start of the lockdown, and the charts keep us updated on the number of deaths and the number of people vaccinated in England over the months. (We also note the passage of time via the emergence of McAvoy’s hapless, one-iron bun.) She and he have vowed to make the most of it during the lockdown for the sake of their son, but they can’t stand it. be in the same. room with each other and are sickened by the mere thought of physical contact until they agree to have sex because, well, they’re stuck with each other . Together, that doesn’t add much to the plot, except for a storyline about Shes’ mother, who has been placed in a care facility, meaning that Shell is safe from the virus, isn’t it? Law? You can imagine where this story takes us, leading to some really touching and heartbreaking passages delivered by Horgan, who is best known for her comedic work in shows such as Pulling and Catastrophe and films such as Game Night, but also has chops. legitimate drama. . McAvoy also has his moments, like when he tells us about a second meeting with the woman at the grocery store, and how he knows she remembers him, and he tries to get it right but is powerless to do so. With just over 90 minutes, Together is fat free and features two excellent actors at the top of their game.

