Real-life relationship raises real issues – The Denver Post

Dear Amy: I met a wonderful man. We’ve been dating for seven months – three online during COVID and four months in real life.

We’re older (I’m 45, he’s 40) and talked about moving in together and possibly having kids. The problem is his ex-girlfriend. They dated for two years, then broke up and remained friends. Over the past 10 years, she has remained a large part of her life.

She calls him and texts him constantly. They hike and camp almost every weekend, and she attends all of her family events. I haven’t even been invited to a family game night yet, but when I’m finally invited, her ex will be there when I finally meet her siblings and their families. Oh, and because the family live in the next town, we’re going to be carpooling with them.

As he says I’m his priority, I feel like I’m fighting for a place in his life where there is already a girlfriend.

Am I wrong to think it’s weird? Or do I have to accept that she is part of the family and suck her off?

– No package

Dear No Deal: Your man’s close friendship with his ex can be unusual, but let it go.

Why are you seriously considering cohabiting and having children with someone when you have such an important (and fundamental) question about their other relationships?

If I told you that your man’s situation is not at all weird, would you rush with confidence that your own instincts and feelings would cease to matter so much?

Your feelings are very valid. Because they are yours.

You and your boyfriend are older. You have both lived half your life – and you have formed and have the right to maintain strong relationships and friendships. But yes, other relationships change and take place when you form a family with someone.