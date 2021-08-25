Netflix Hosts ‘Tudum’, Its First-Ever Virtual Global Fan Event, for September 25 – TechCrunch





Netflix announced Tudum, a virtual global fan event slated for September 25 that will feature exclusive news and a first look at original content from the streaming giants. Tudum, named after the sound users hear when they press Play on Netflix, will feature stars and creators from over 70 Netflix series, movies and specials. This is our very first global Tudum event, and our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans around the world, a Netflix spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email. The event will feature interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars of some of Netflix’s most popular shows, including Stranger Things, Emily in Paris, The Witcher, The Crown, Cobra Kai and Bridgerton. Netflix will also showcase some of its popular movies including Red Notice, Dont Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and more. Netflix is ​​among several other large companies that have started hosting their own virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to live programming. Disney +, for example, organized a event to honor National Streaming Day earlier this year in May. These types of events are becoming the new way for businesses to showcase their original content, whereas in previous years they did so at various in-person fan conventions. With this new fan event and others like it such as Geek Week, Netflix no longer relies on other programs or conventions to promote its original content, as it can now host its own events. Tudum also appears to be a way for Netflix to gain more subscribers by promoting popular shows and teasing upcoming content. The virtual live stream of the three-hour Tudum event begins at 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST on Saturday, September 25. The event will be broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. Netflix is ​​also running pre-shows specials to showcase its original Korean and Indian series and films as well as its anime content at 8 a.m. EST / 5 a.m. PST. Netflix’s announcement of the event comes as the streaming giant spent the past year expanding its service and adding new features. Recently, the platform launched a new ‘Play Something’ shuffle feature, a new section to help users keep up with upcoming releases, and a new ‘Downloads for you’ feature that automatically downloads content you’ll like. Looking to the future, Netflix has said its gaming push will start with mobile and that it plans to bring spatial audio to the platform’s iPhone and iPad apps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/25/netflix-sets-tudum-its-first-ever-virtual-global-fan-event-for-september-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos