“The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” proves great things happen when you let the creators take the wheel

As all the entertainment continues to be consumed by the giant franchises, you begin to notice the rules. Marvel will never dip its toes beyond a soft PG-13. Until the end, Game Of Thrones never strayed too far from its source. american horror story will still be American Soap Opera Story but with more blood. But with Tthe witcher: the wolf’s nightmare, Netflix’s budding fantasy horror franchise threw those expectations out the window. The wolf’s nightmare is nothing like what Witcher fans might have expected it, and it’s all the stronger for it.

This discrepancy can be seen in every element of the film. It’s not uncommon for animated films to follow live-action franchises. But when they do happen, they’re usually created after a property has been established, and if they do end up being released they never feel needed. This is not the direction The witcher took at all. The wolf’s nightmare is just Netflix’s second project Witcher universe, previewed before season 2 of the main series and long before the live prequel series, The Witcher: Origin of Blood. If previewed, these types of animated projects are often designed to be skipped so fans who don’t like the format can skip them. Not The wolf’s nightmare. Over the course of its 83 minutes, the film introduces audiences to one of Season 2’s main characters, Geralt (Henry Cavill) Vesemir’s mentor. Not only that, but the movie explains what a witcher is, what the law of surprise is, and why these monster hunters for hire are so much better hated than the first eight episodes of the live-action series.

All of this is impressive in itself. But that’s nothing compared to the bold creative risks The wolf’s nightmare takes in regards to its world-building, plot, and characters. Director Kwang Il Han’s film shows fans a whole new side of Vesemir (voiced by Theo James). Those who have read the books or played the games know him as Kaer Morhen’s kind grandfather who can behead an army if need be. Instead of being gentle and steady, the film portrays Vesemir as a smug and gallant charmer hiding a broken heart. It also shows fans a new side of witcher.

It has long been known that there was once an assault on Kaer Morhen’s witcher dungeon, a battle that wiped out every full witcher except Vesemir. In novels and games, this event is never mentioned except in passing. In The wolf’s nightmare it is fully explored as the film shows that the mentor in Vesemir’s universe, Deglan (voiced by Graham McTavish) was actually experimenting on humans and elves to turn them into monsters. More monsters meant more witcher jobs and more money. Just like that, a known tragedy in this world turns into a dreadful saga of greed and questionable morality that fits into the thesis of this franchise. To paraphrase Geralt, “If I have to choose between one evil and another, I would rather not choose at all.”

From a purely fan-based perspective, there are definitely some holes in this movie. If you look too closely at the timelines set in the novels and games, the assault on Kaer Morhen feels a bit too rushed. Then there’s the fact that Vesemir’s guardian has always been Witcher Barmin, not Deglan. In the books, Deglan is a mysterious traveler who is only mentioned once instead of being listed as an important witcher. Still, at the end of the day, these little changes don’t really matter. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is creating her own new take on this universe, and it’s really exciting to watch.

Since Hissrich entered this universe, we have discovered so many details about this vast fantasy world. We saw how Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) became a witch. We have witnessed the lost days of Ciri (Freya Allan) between the fall of Cintra and the discovery of Geralt. We finally know the heartbreaking story of Vesemir and exactly why he is so fatherly to his accusations of witchcraft. And it was spread that in season 2 The witcher will bring major changes to the witcher Eskel. Time and time again, Hissrich and his team have made creative decisions that stay true to the tone of their vision for this franchise while developing this story. If you hate these changes, you can dismiss them as not “hot”. But the result is a robust, fun, and fulfilling world that is unwaveringly dedicated to answering this story’s biggest questions in new and interesting ways.

Even getting excited about changing the universe of author Andrzej Sapkowski seems a bit silly. Sapkowski has always been incredibly generous in his work. The rights to Sapkowski’s novels were acquired to create a video game in 1997. Twenty years later, Sapkowski revealed in an interview with Eurogamer that he didn’t particularly like video games and only accepted the adaptation deal for the money. “What I expect from an adaptation: a big bag of money. That’s it, ”said Sapkowski. The god of this universe has spoken. Everything is free.

Taking those wild swings and pushing the boundaries of what adaptations “matter” is so much more interesting than sticking lifeless to the source material. It is a savage story where monsters are often more human than men and the songs of bards are treated as laws. The resulting projects must reflect this philosophy of everything is allowed. This is exactly what director Kwang Il Han and writer Beau DeMayo’s film does. The wolf’s nightmare is a wild ride in just about every sense of the word, and you have to respect it for it.

To concern The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare on Netflix

