Capital Rep’s new theater is excellent. His first show is too.





ALBANY – Capital Repertory Theater made a wise choice in “Ethel Waters: His Eye Is on the Sparrow” as the first production in its new home, about four blocks north of its location for 40 years but still on North Pearl Street .

While the venue, officially open since March, has hosted tours, private events and a three-day stint by comedian Hasan Minhaj, the new show is the first theatrical production created for the space. “Ethel Waters” generously shows off the $ 14 million in assets that went into creating The Rep’s first facility he owns, at 251 N. Pearl St., while being mindful of the current conditions that dictate a small distribution and a team, a masked and vaccinated audience. and no reception the evening of the opening or even operation of a concession stand.

The first impression of the main theater is how large and open it is despite the privacy of a hall that can seat only 309 people. As the furthest member of the audience is seated within 30 feet of the stage, the sight looks like a sight and, to memory, the old theater, with a similar capacity, feels claustrophobic. And there are no support columns in the way! (For those who have sat in 111 N. Pearl dozens or dozens or hundreds of times over the decades, the exclamation mark is justified.) Beyond what the scenographer S. Anthony Panfilli does for “Ethel Waters”, with multiple play areas on three levels and rear screen projections by designer Nathan Scheuer, what is more exciting is the promise of the theater. When great players and teams are possible again in a facility with dramatically improved technical capabilities, the potential seems immense. You marvel in retrospect at the amount of exceptional theater that was created in the old space and eagerly anticipate what will happen in the new. A glimpse of this is evident in “Ethel Waters,” directed by Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill of The Rep and featuring a bravery performance by Jannie Jones as the main character. Jones created the role for the series’ world premiere in 2005, at the Florida Studio Theater, and returned there for the revival of the company two years ago. She is deeply impressive, commanding the stage solo for almost the entire 100-minute span, with the exception of brief costume changes covered by the pianistic exuberance of the always superb musical director on stage, Josh D. Smith. Waters, born in Philadelphia in 1896 to a 13-year-old mother who was raped, has faded more than she should from the collective memory since her death in 1977, but her accomplishments were singular: popular recordings of songs including “Dinah”, “Stormy weather”, “Take a chance on love”, “Heat wave”, “Am I blue?”, “Cabin in the sky” and “His eye is on the sparrow” ; first Black American to star in her own TV show; first Black American nominated for an Emmy; second Black American nominated for an Oscar, after Hattie McDaniel; and a regular on Broadway, Hollywood and the nightclub circuit, insisting on equal pay and treatment to his white co-stars. Waters also hated whites, or most of them, at any rate, for most of his life, having adopted a more accepted view only belatedly, having started performing with the Crusades on tour of the Reverend Billy Graham. The screenplay is by Larry Parr, who has directed similar biographical shows about black female artists including McDaniel and Alberta Hunter, and it draws on Waters’ thick, litanizing suffering and grievances. The first was astounding, the second was justified, and they absolutely belong to a show about her life. To succeed as she did despite the virulent racism of the time and its special circumstances is astonishing, and must be celebrated. But Parr’s script so often swings between artistic triumph and personal tragedy that the structure quickly feels predictable, and the lines presumably meant to be inspiring sound more like molasses. For example, Waters says she would have liked to value her grandmother more during her lifetime, and she says the same about the husband who left her because she chose her career over time with him. A message of “I wish I had enjoyed what I had” is not high on the scale of hard-earned wisdom, nor, to paraphrase, “Not all white people treated me badly, and all Blacks did not treat me well. “ Jones’ compelling performance and captivating vocals go a long way in making the script’s flaws easy to ignore, if not redeem them. She knows the role, and the woman, to a deep and satisfying level, and her voice, from her plunging alto notes to a pretty upper register, is a treasure on the 15 musical numbers of “Ethel Waters: His Eye Is on the Sparrow . “ Because the script has the thinnest stories, starting with a Graham Crusade before going back on a roughly chronological journey of his life that brings us back to that moment, you know the show will end with the title song ( done for the third time). Jones performs it with a powerful majesty that causes chills and offers an established peace. She is a talented artist who achieves something rewarding in collaboration with accomplished directors and directors. It seems like the right way, right now, to open The Rep’s new home. Theater critic “Ethel Waters: her eye is on the sparrow” When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Or: Capital Repertory Theater, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany

Operating time: 100 minutes; no intermission

keep on going: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, until September 26. Note: There will be a matinee at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, but no evening performance; there will be a performance on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. on September 18, and no matinee.

Tickets: $ 22 to $ 57

Info: 518-445-spectacle and capitalrep.org See moreCollapse



