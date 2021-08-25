Vaccines required: Bluesfest, CityFolk back with weekend concerts in September – Ottawa





Two popular Ottawa festivals will return to the city for two consecutive weekends in September with a crowd expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. RBC Bluesfest and CityFolk will be offering condensed queues at Lansdowne Park in September after the summer festival season in Ottawa has closed for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CityFolk kicks off September 16-18 with lineup including Our Lady Peace, Dean Brody and Charlotte Day Wilson.















2:02

More concert halls in Alberta are choosing to require guests to show proof of vaccination





More concert halls in Alberta are choosing to require guests to show proof of vaccination

The Bluesfest will take place the following weekend from September 23 to 25. Headliners at these shows include Barenaked Ladies, Jann Arden, Half Moon Run, Tokyo Police Club, and Tom Cochrane. Trends Stories Interior Health Administers Hundreds of ‘Invalid Doses’ of COVID-19 Vaccine

British Columbia Brings Back Mandatory Masks in Indoor Public Spaces Province-Wide The story continues under the ad A one-day presale for tickets opens Wednesday at 10 a.m., with regular sale starting the next day. All participants will be required to provide proof of double COVID-19 vaccination, in the form of a physical or digital record. A single injection of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also accepted. Anyone with a religious or medical exemption from the vaccine will need to show proof. Read more: TD Place requires full vaccinations or a negative test for all visitors, staff Masks are mandatory for the entire outdoor concert experience, except for eating or drinking. Organizers are also asking attendees to certify that they have not exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 in the 48 hours prior to the show, or been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus or who traveled abroad to during the previous two weeks. A complete list of Ottawa Fall Festival Health FAQs is available on their website.















2:08

The return of the MacKinnon Brother festival ‘Back to the Farm’





The return of the MacKinnon Brother festival ‘Back to the Farm’

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8139191/bluesfest-cityfolk-ottawa-vaccines-barenaked-ladies-jann-arden/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos