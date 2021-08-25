“Matrix 4” entitled “Resurrections”; Keanu Reeves returns in new footage

LAS VEGAS Keanu reeves like Neo and Carrie Anne Mosswhile Trinity is back in “Matrix 4”, while Warner Bros. showed the first images of the highly anticipated return to action on Tuesday.

The studio announced the full title of the movie “Matrix: Resurrections” at CinemaCon, the annual national cinema owners convention.

Reeves, 56, and Moss, 54, haven’t lost a step onscreen more than 20 years after the 1999 original“The matrix” as shown in the mind-boggling action sequences of the new film, which drops on December 22.

But it takes a step to get there, because the two lovers live in a world where even their love that modifies the universe has disappeared. They don’t remember their past. Long-haired, bearded Neo is a regular blue pill-taker who tells his shrink (played by Neil Patrick Harris) about his relentless memories and asks, “Am I crazy?”

He meets Trinity in a cafe and she asks, “Have we met?

Soon the blue pills are flushed out and the reality-inducing red pills are consumed as Neo becomes The One again, battling a trippy version of “White Rabbit” once again. He can still pack a reverberating punch.

Warner Bros. did not give any details on the plot of the film, which features Lana Wachowski back to directing.

“Matrix: Resurrections” stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Jada Pinkett Smith and Daniel Bernhardt.

The studio also showed long footage of director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic. “Dune,” (opening October 22) starring Oscar Isaacas’ soldier, Duke Leto Atreides, Timothe Chalamet as his son Paul Atreides and Josh Brolinas Gurney Hallecklanding on the spice-rich planet of Arrakis. Chalamet’s Atreides almost came close to desert death from a huge sandworm, rescued by a heroic Gurney.