Bluesfest and CityFolk launch all-Canadian mini programs

Live music returns to the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park next month thanks to the folks behind the Ottawa Bluesfest and CityFolk.

Barenaked Ladies, Tom Cochrane and Our Lady Peace are the headliners of an all-Canadian lineup that takes the stage for six days and nights at two mini music festivals scheduled for September. 16-18 and 23-25 ​​Sept.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Spectators will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination to pass the door. Executive director of both festivals, Mark Monahan, said the decision was made after hearing from festival staff and volunteers.

Barenaked Ladies is scheduled to perform on September 24 on a double schedule with Jann Arden. (Kevork Djansezian)

“They might just feel more comfortable if they knew everyone was vaccinated,” Monahan said. “I think this is quickly becoming a sort of accepted approach to hosting these types of events.”

Monahan says the festival continues to consult with the province on the easiest way to check vaccinations and will send those details to ticket buyers closer to the event.

WATCH | Mark Monahan on the combination of the two outdoor festivals:

Bluesfest and CityFolk are back in Ottawa but you will need to be vaccinated to attend Mark Monahan, executive producer of Bluesfest and CityFolk, said the combined open-air festival will offer musicians and technical teams the opportunity to return to live music after a prolonged and unintentional hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. 0:49

That means there will be three weekends of live music in Ottawa next month, with the Escapade Music Festival taking place September 4-5 at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium. Participants must also be fully vaccinated to attend this festival.

With a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, Monahan says attendance will be capped at 5,000, which is less than half of capacity, leaving space for physical distancing.

“You can’t just open the doors and put them away like we’ve done in the past,” Monahan said. “This is something that we are very aware of, and we want to make sure that not only are we doing it, but we are doing it right.”

Other musicians on the list include several Juno Award-winning artists: Jann Arden, reggae artist, Montreal’s Half Moon Run, and Ottawa blues band MonkeyJunk.

MonkeyJunk will be performing on September 25 on a triple poster starring April Wine and Tom Cochrane. (Patrick Doyle / Ottawa Bluesfest / Canadian Press)

MonkeyJunkfrontman Steve Marriner says the opportunity to perform in front of a hometown crowd has been a long time coming. The band recently performed to an audience in Calgary.

“It’s kind of like you’re really, really, really hungry and then having the best meal you can imagine,” Marriner recalls, adding that Ottawa music fans probably have the same appetite for it. live music experience.

“I think there will be a hungry audience… I’m sure there will be really a lot of people.”

Festivals are marketed as separate events. Here are the two queues.

Sep 16: Charlotte Day Wilson, DVSN, Roy Woods, Tme.

September 17: Notre Dame Paix, Humide.

September 18: Dean Brody, The Reklaws, Sacha.

September 23: Half Moon Run, Tokyo Police Club, Aysanabee, Lauryn MacFarlane.

September 24: Jann Arden, Barenaked Ladies, Ryland James.

Sep 25: Tom Cochrane, April Wine, MonkeyJunk.