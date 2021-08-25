Trial accuser R Kelly says he ordered damning letters to his parents

NEW YORK R. Kellythe defense team continued to cross-examine the second accuser R&B singer’s sex trafficking trial Wednesday, toasting her on letters in which she defended Kelly and accused her parents of using her “vagina” to extract money from her and “destroy” her career.

On the sixth day of the trial in Brooklyn Federal Court, Kelly’s defense attorney Deveraux Cannick resumed questioning the witness, asking her to read the letters she wrote to members of her family as she ‘she lived with Kelly as one of her girlfriends. The letters were presented as evidence.

You decided to join us in making money, according to a letter she read aloud to her father. Neither of you gave an interview for free. In another letter, she accused her mother of telling Kelly that since he was sleeping with her daughter, “you have to send $ 10,000 to this bank account every month.