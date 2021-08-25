The Rolling Stones Charlie Watts, dead at 80: An irreplaceable drummer.

Charlie Watts, the irreplaceable Rolling Stone who died Tuesday at the age of 80, wouldn’t have been anyone’s choice for the world’s most technically accomplished drummer. His chops were fine but unremarkable; his sense of time would never be confused with a metronome. It is a testament to the wonder of music, and rock n roll music in particular, that these objective flaws were, in fact, crucial to what made it so great. Charlie Watts was a drummer whose entire musicality so exceeded the sum of its parts, an outsized part of the soul of the world’s greatest rock n roll band.

The Rolling Stones released their first recordings in 1963, at a time when rock n roll and rhythm and blues were, musically, still for the most part indistinguishable. Watts was first and foremost a jazz player, who would become, probably for this reason, the greatest British R&B drummer who ever lived. His playing had an ease of improvisation and swing, the sound of a man intuitively making his way through the music playing in front of him. As a self-taught jazzman, Watts also didn’t painstakingly try to emulate American blues drummers like Fred Below and Sam Lay, which freed him from the anxiety of influence that haunted many young performers in the British blues scene from the early 1960s, including some members of his own group.

The creation of the Beatles, great rival of the Stones and frequent point of comparison, is often mentioned in terms of divine providence: How could four such talented guys end up in their teens, in Liverpool of all places? These questions don’t tend to be asked as much about the Stones, five Londoners who have mostly connected due to having played in other bands before. But there is something so astonishing about the fact that Charlie Watts and Keith Richards, holders of two of the most inimitable rhythmic sensibilities in human history, entirely unique and yet perfectly complementary, have found themselves in the same group. Drummers are often described as a band’s heartbeat, which may imply that other musicians are the cerebellum, but in the Stones that metaphor was precisely the opposite: take that rush of blood and convert it into spirit. , style and cool.

When the Rolling Stones really first arrived in the 1965s (I can’t get satisfactionthe first transatlantic group No. 1 and their debut single which was singularly like the Rolling StonesCharlie was the engine that drove him there. His drum parts on later hits like Come down from my cloud, Paint it black, and Little help from mothers are dazzling feats of musical energy, all propulsive and noisy movement. Many of the Stones’ recordings in the mid-60s were clunky business. Charlie’s drums sound like tidal waves; all you can do is hang on. The Stones were already far more accomplished than what would soon become a garage band, but they really sounded like they were playing in a garage, and they helped create a new kind of musical imagination. Velvet Underground’s debut album only sold a few thousand copies, but everyone who bought it has formed a group. is a cute quote, until you think about how many people with the same description have probably bought 19e Nervous breakdown.





After a disastrous 1967, the Stones abandon Oldham and hire Jimmy Miller, an American producer who was light years better at his job than his predecessor and also, above all, a drummer. Millers’ first production for the Stones was the 1968 comeback single Jumpin Jack Flash; his later work on records of Beggars banquet (1968) to Exile on Main St. (1972) remains the artistic highlight of the group and, in my opinion, one of the greatest journeys in recorded music history. It’s hardly an overstatement to say that the Rolling Stones reinvented rock n roll music around this time, reverting to Chuck Berry’s original architecture and updating it into a boisterous, boastful and boastful beast that abruptly took music away. psychedelic pump and pop. sparkle and towards the harsher, more aggressive sounds that would define much of rock in the 1970s.

Like everyone else in the Stones, it was during the Miller era that Charlie reached his full musical maturity. For a band that did invent arena rock, the Stones were never very inclined to be proud, and Charlie even less. Part of the magic of the Stones during this era was that the band wrote deliberately tasteless songs and yet played them with irresistible taste. On the incendiary rewrite of Dancing in the Street from the 1968s Street fighter, Charlie provides a world class, rock solid and totally confident R&B backbeat; his performance on the satanic travelogue Sympathy for the devil is a masterpiece of effervescence and innuendo. (Watts later told an interviewer that his work Sympathy was inspired by Kenny Clarkes playing on the bebop classic A Night in Tunisia.) I don’t know that a recorded drum has ever rang better than Charlie’s double-hit entry on Let it bleed, which barely reaches 13 seconds into the song but still manages to transform it completely.

There is something impossible and unfathomable about the Rolling Stones in this era, like DiMaggio’s 56-game streak if Joltin Joe was writing songs about drugs and serial killers. Even over 50 years later, listening to Stones 196872 records often turns me into Jesse Pinkman, screaming in the sky they can’t keep getting by! Keith transforms from an ace rhythm guitarist into a musical genius in his own right; Mick went from a guy who preferred to sing covers to one of the greatest songwriters on the planet. Through it all, Charlie remains the center of gravity: On Sticky fingers, tracks like To balance, I got the blues, and Thousand moonlightsongs so daring in their depth and ambition that they would have been inconceivable for this band just a few years earlier because Charlie knows how to put them together, the perfect role to play, the perfect tempo, the perfect feel.





Any discussion of the Rolling Stones can’t help but find its way to the band’s 1972 double-LP. Exile on Main Street, an album so rich in traditions that it can sometimes risk drowning. I do not know if Exile is the Rolling Stones’ best album, but it is certainly the more The Rolling Stones album, and as such it contains a sizable handful of Charlie’s best performances. Among these is Tumble dice, a song that, gun to my head, probably gets my vote as the greatest recording this band has ever made.

Tumbling Dice is soul music at its highest level, one of those moments when you hear the Rolling Stones become everything they once loved. Everything about it is shredded and impeccable, the song, the performances, the arrangement, the mix, the vocal interaction between Jagger and Keith and the backing vocals and, of course, our man himself, Charlie Watts, who creates such a groove. beautiful that it has more than once moved me to tears, especially lately. It’s a drum part that floats and dances, generative and responsive and graceful and authoritative and incredibly relaxed. You can’t learn to play music like this; you were born with those ears or you are not. No one will ever play drums like Charlie Watts, the perfect drummer in what was once the perfect band.