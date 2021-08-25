Tom Cruises helicopter lands in British family’s backyard





Tom cruise now makes house calls, appearing in the backyard of a British family in an experience they could only describe as surreal. The actor, who is currently in Birmingham for the filming of the seventh installment of the Impossible mission franchise, had to make an emergency helicopter landing after learning that nearby Coventry Airport had been temporarily closed. Instead, he parked his helicopter in the Warwickshire Garden of Alison webb. The family were told in advance that an unidentified VIP who was late needed a place to land due to the airport closure, and they adamantly agreed. Upon disembarkation, Cruise posed for social distancing photos with the family and even offered Webb and his partner’s children a free helicopter ride. Webb told the BBC that when she was informed that her garden was to be used as a helipad, I thought it would be pretty cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden. Then, [Tom Cruise] basically came in and out, and it was like Wow. He went straight to the kids to chat and then came over and banged our elbow and said thank you very much. Then he said if the kids wanted they could get on the helicopter. While Cruise attended a meeting, the pilot took the kids for a ride around the neighborhood. It turned out to be an amazing day, said Webb. It was surreal, I still can’t believe it happened. And apparently, this isn’t the only backyard Cruise has tried to land on. On Tuesday evening, the episode of The late show, James corden revealed that the movie star also attempted to park her helicopter at the guest house. This summer, Tom Cruise and I texted to meet in London, he explained. He texted me saying: Where do you live? And I said, I’m staying in St. Johns Wood, which is pretty central in London … He said, Cool, can I land my helicopter there? And I just assumed he was kidding. So Corden sent back a bunch of crying emojis and Cruise replied: Does that mean no? The talk show host attempted to explain that he had no way of getting a helicopter into his small backyard, to which the actor replied: You’d be surprised where I can land. More great stories from Vanity Show Cover article: From Puff Daddy to Diddy to Love

