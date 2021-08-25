Kin Khao Dogpatch Closes Permanently, Partly Due To Cancellation Of Restaurant Relief Funds





Welcome to am Intel, your quick tour of Bay Area food and dining news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Just one year after opening, the fast-paced, laid-back branch of Michelin-starred Thai restaurant Kin Khao has closed its doors for good, the Chronicle of San Francisco reports, in part because of the cancellation of money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The closure was not the biggest surprise of owner Pim Techamuanvivit, but Techamuanvivit told the newspaper that it signed a one-year lease in August 2020, knowing that instability in the industry amid the pandemic could mean it would be a short-lived endeavor. Yet Techamuanvivit hoped otherwise and applied for an RRF grant, the second federal program to help restaurants recover from COVID-related losses. This time around, the program was initially intended to prioritize minority-owned businesses, ahead of white business owners. started to sue, prompting the SBA to suspend payments priority applicants. When the program to close At the end of June, due to the depletion of funds, minority-owned businesses that had been approved were abandoned, including Kin Khao Dogpatch. However, closing Dogpatch doesn’t necessarily mean the end of Kin Khao. Techamuanvivit told the the Chronicle that the original Kin Khao is still set to reopen alongside the Parc 55 hotel where it is located, although it is not known when that will be. Kin Khao Dogpatch staff will move to Techamuanvivits Japantown restaurant, Nari, which it hopes will be able to open seven days a week. [San Francisco Chronicle] SF nightlife impresario Harry Denton has died at age 77, eight years after suffering a major stroke in his Nob Hill apartment, reports SFGate. The legendary bartender entered the SF bar business in the 1970s, venturing out on his own in the 1980s with a series of establishments bearing his name, including the classic Harry Dentons Starlight Room hotel bar, his last bar. To see the SF Chronicleobituary for a full history of Dentons’ impact in San Francisco. [SFGate]

When Chinatown’s beloved dive bar, Bow Bow Cocktail Lounge, reopens in the coming weeks after an 18-month closure, it will be missing one major draw: owner Hsiu-Mei Wong. Known to regulars as Mama Candy, the 71-year-old bar owner retires and hands her business over to longtime bartender Jenny Han, according to SFGate, which hopes to reopen the iconic bar in late August or early September, with minimal changes. [SFGate]

As festivals across the country are canceled, BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 has just announced its star-studded lineup for the food scene, which includes Bay Area heavy hitters like Michael Mina, Matt Horn, Ayesha Curry and much more national names. The three-day festival takes place from September 3-5.

