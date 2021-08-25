Maine State Music Theater cancels shows after flood of refunds





The Maine State Music Theater is canceling its fall program at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center, after the musical “Jersey Boys” will air next month due to poor ticket sales. Curt Dale Clark, artistic director of the theater, attributed the cancellation to controversy over the theater’s decision to require ticket holders to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, as well as general concerns people regarding the virus. Since the theater announced it was requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test on Friday afternoon, the theater has refunded $ 36,000 in ticket sales to people who have changed their minds, it has said. he declares. “It’s not just the requirement for proof of vaccination. It’s a combination of that and the increase in the number of COVIDs, ”he said. “You’ve seen the headlines. It is fear. People are scared. If our audience is fully vaccinated and people have to wear masks, I have a safe auditorium and should be able to put cigarette butts in the seats. But that’s not how it reads in the news. “ The Summer Theater has historically presented its shows almost exclusively at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus. He put on several concerts and small shows at Pickard in early summer, but moved plans for his big musicals in the fall to Westbrook as the schedule delayed by the pandemic did not leave enough time to mount the shows. Broadway-style shows before the students return to campus. Typically, the theater sells 97% of its seats, Clark said. This summer, despite several popular sold-out concerts, attendance was around 70%, Clark said. “Jersey Boys,” which will open on September 1 and run through September 19 in Westbrook, will be operating at a loss. The State of Maine is canceling a full production of “Cinderella”, a concert version of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and a family production of “Alice in Wonderland”. Clark said the decision to cancel the rest of the fall schedule after “Jersey Boys” will help secure the theatre’s financial future. “I don’t want to be at the helm if this company goes and we’re not going to. This movement will stop the bleeding. But it hurts because we’re not doing what we’re supposed to do, ”he said. The backlash Clark and his staff received when they announced the vaccination requirement last week was nothing new. People have been complaining all summer about changing masking and vaccination requirements, he said. But last week the tone changed. “I have never seen such ugly emails in my life, it was ugly, ugly, ugly, but we did because there were so many other emails from people who were saying that they didn’t feel safe coming to see a show because so many people are not vaccinated, ”he said.“ It seems like every step of the way people clashed with vehemently to everything we have tried. “ ” Previous Former Iowa presenter hopes her age lawsuit will change TV news Next ” Naked baby, now 30, pursues Nirvana This iframe contains the logic required to handle severity forms powered by Ajax.

