Dapper Dans set to make an emotional return to Disneyland – Orange County Register

The Dapper Dans salon quartet that has become the symbol of live entertainment at Disneyland is in rehearsals preparing for an emotional return to Anaheim theme park after a 17-month absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic .

It’s very exciting, Disney Live Entertainment music producer John Glaudini said in an online video interview. They sound good. They are masters of this music. It’s just wonderful to come back and hear that it’s just so vibrant.

The Dapper Dans hair salon quartet will return to Main Street USA at Disneyland on September 3 as part of the parks gradually reopening following an extended coronavirus shutdown.

The Dapper Dans are the latest ambient entertainment group to return to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure with the Bootstrappers, Five & Dime, Pearly Band and the Coke Corner pianist already back in the parks. The Disneyland Marching Band returned to Main Street USA in June after a 15-month absence from the park.

The Dapper Dans held their first rehearsal on Tuesday August 24 after more than a year of absence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was so great to hear them again, Glaudini said during a rehearsal break. It was just awesome.

The Dans prepare songs, jokes and dance numbers for Halloween Time which runs from September 3 to October 31 at Disneyland.

The Halloween song selection will bring back old favorites that have a slightly more jazzy flavor than the typical Dans’ set list.

We’re working on a little extra thing, said Glaudini. A small gift especially for those who know the repertoire of the group. We hope to implement this. Nothing big, but just something new.

The goal of repetitions is to get the 12 Dans on the same wavelength after a long pause.

There is a lot of tradition in the Dapper Dans, said Glaudini. Some might do something slightly different, others might change a note here or something. They have some freedom to do so. If we all agree that the change is good, then my role is to go and consolidate it with the group so that we are all on the same page.

Rehearsals are an opportunity to present ideas that have worked in the past.

Someone might get the idea that everyone is going, Oh, I didn’t know you were doing that, Glaudini said. Because they are never outside at the same time.

According to Glaudini, successful pitches tested during rehearsals are incorporated into the arrangement.

The Dapper Dans go through four passes during the repetitions. First, they go through the mechanics so that everyone sings the songs the same. Second, they work on the dynamics and musicality of the show. Third, they add audience interactions and choreography.

Sometimes they can have a hat trick or a turn or something and your impulse is to go with your physique, Glaudini said. So I make sure they know, Oh by the way, while your hat goes up, you go down.

The fourth and final step is the rehearsals in the park where the Dances get the audio mix composed.

The Dapper Dans will sing with some distance between themselves and the audience as part of COVID-19 precautions as they did during rehearsals.

The Dapper Dans made its debut in 1959 when Disneyland’s first casting director, Chuck Corson, recruited four young men from singing group Fred Waring and the Pennsylvanians to perform over the summer at the park. The barbershop quartet proved so popular that it has stuck around ever since, and versions of the Dapper Dans have appeared at Disney theme parks in Florida, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and France.

Glaudini is Music Director for Dapper Dans at Disneyland and Five & Dime at Disney California Adventure. Previously, he was the Music Director of the Broadway-style musicals Frozen: Live at The Hyperion and Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular in DCA.

Fans with musical backgrounds appreciate the melodious mastery of the Dapper Dans, according to Glaudini.

They are fantastic musicians, he says. They do something superhuman in some ways by singing harmony, on the same vowels, telling jokes and doing choreography at the same time.

Fans of relaxed music love the entertaining value of a Dapper Dans show.

It’s simple: it’s four guys singing without accompaniment, says Glaudini. Most of the guests are drawn to their sense of humor and their joy in the game. They make a lot of jokes and old puns that I think people really like.