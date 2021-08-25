Stern Grove Festival cancels Tower of Power season finale





The Stern Grove Festival is canceling its concert season finale on August 29 due to a water main rupture that reportedly spilled more than 700,000 gallons of water into and around the park. “Due to a major break in the water pipe on Sloat Avenue above Grove, the public park suffered extensive damage which now renders the festival site unusable for public events,” according to A press release. “The festival, alongside the San Francisco Department of Recreation and Parks, continues to assess long-term damage to the grounds and the surrounding treeline, although the site in its current state is not safe for any reason. events of any kind in the immediate future. “ The concert was slated to be a dual program in East Bay – featuring iconic funk / R&B group Tower of Power and hip-hop legend Too $ hort – as well as the festival’s annual Big Picnic fundraiser. “We are devastated to announce the sudden cancellation of our season finale and our annual fundraiser with Tower of Power and Too $ hort,” said Executive Director Bob Fiedler. “It was definitely one of our most anticipated gigs of an incredible season, but the damage is too bad to move forward safely at this time. We are grateful that no one was injured and we are proud to have overcome so many challenges this year to have presented nine exceptional concerts in front of more than 50,000 people. We look forward to restoring the grove and being able to welcome the community again next year. After missing out on 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival rebounded with its 84th season in 2021, which opened on June 20 with Ledisi and featured artists such as Perfume Genius, San Francisco Symphony, Thievery Corporation, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, X, The Avengers, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Thundercat, and Fitz & The Tantrums over the past two months.

