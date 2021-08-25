Outer lands will require proof of vaccination for entry





Lizzo and Tame Impala’s big party will also accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test, but testing must be done on specific days before the Halloween weekend event. When the Outside Lands festival announced in March that it was moving for Halloween weekend in 2021, it seemed reasonable to bet that we were more or less out of this COVID-19 mess by the end of October. Boy wasn’t that correct! Now the Outside Lands proposition is like, are we still doing this? Apparently they are, at least for now. On Tuesday, the festival announced on its Instagram page that Outside Lands will require proof of vaccination, or at least one negative COVID-19 test that was performed specifically within 72 hours of attending the festival. And what was the response to the announcement? The response in the Instagram comments was almost entirely from people looking for tickets. Your safety remains our top priority. To attend Outside Lands, a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result will be required, the festival said in its Insta article. Those who are not fully vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of attending the festival. Whether you show proof of vaccination or test negative (and you should do the vaccination trick), there are specific dates you need to keep in mind. It doesn’t matter if you are already fully vaccinated, otherwise you will need to get vaccinated for the first time in mid-September. After all, there are intervals of several weeks between your two injections and you are not fully vaccinated until two weeks after your second injection. Things get very technical if you test negative. 3-day ticket holders must get tested on either Thursday October 28 or Friday October 29 for their negative COVID-19 result to be accepted on the three days of the festival, according to the Off-land health and safety page. If you are only present on Friday October 29, you must take your test no earlier than Tuesday October 26. If you are only present on Saturday, you must take your test no earlier than Wednesday 27 October. If you are only present on Sunday, you must take your test no earlier than Thursday, October 28. Home testing isn’t going to cut it for entry. Test results must come from a lab with confirmation of the results, including the date, time and name corresponding to the ID of the ticket holder, they say, noting that they will not accept the tests at home, rapid tests, antibody or serology tests. It seems they are still running this event at full capacity, which is usually around 75,000 people per day. So yes, there will be crowds of people near the stage, and many situations where social distancing is just not possible. But the last few months even bigger Lollapalooza in Chicago did not turn into a superspreader event public health officials feared. So that’s reassuring, but we still recommend that you wear a mask to see Vampire Weekend on Halloween weekend. Related: Day tickets out of the land sold out in less than two hours [SFist] Picture: SF off the land

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sfist.com/2021/08/25/outside-lands-will-require-proof-of-vaccination-for-entry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos