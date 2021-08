Denver Center for Performing Arts to Require COVID-19 Vaccines and Masks

Major Denver performing arts companies, including the Colorado Ballet, Colorado Opera House, Colorado Symphony, and Denver Center for the Performing Arts, will need masks and proof of vaccination to participate in upcoming shows. The new health and safety rules, announced Wednesday for all resident businesses at the city-owned Denver Performing Arts Complex, follow the cancellation of nationwide tours and the tightening of restrictions on local concerts and music festivals by promoters and owners of venues at all levels. RELATED: Planning to see a concert in Denver soon? Better to have your vaccination record handy. The new rules will go into effect on October 1, according to a press release, and will continue indefinitely. They cover all participants 12 and older, and those 11 and under will need a PCR test done within 72 hours of the performance start time or a COVID-antigen test. 19 negative completed within six hours of the performance start time. All spectators aged 2 and over are required to wear masks. Food and drinks – the latter being a particularly popular addition to most performances – will no longer be allowed inside theaters. “In addition to this new policy, we will be introducing digital contactless tickets,” DCPA CEO Janice Sinden said in the statement. “In addition, we have already installed hand sanitizing stations, increased cleaning of high-contact surfaces, and greatly improved fresh air flow, filtration and sanitization. “ The policy applies to all paid public performances in the Boettcher Concert Hall, the Ellie Caulkins Opera House and the Buell, Garner Galleria, Wolf, Kilstrom, Singleton and Jones Theaters, officials said, although they are still in the process of determining “the vaccine verification process.” information ”, according to the press release. RELATED: How to add your COVID vaccine record to the myColorado app on your phone The rules may also extend to major performances such as the Colorado Ballet’s lucrative “The Nutcracker” shows and Broadway touring blockbusters such as “The Lion King” (December 2, 2020 – January 2, 2022) and “Hamilton” (February 16- March 27, 2022). For more information and policy updates, visit denvercenter.org/ reopening. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news straight to your inbox.

