Harry Styles Implementing COVID-19 Security Protocols For Admission To Love On Tour Concert Including Houston Show





Harry Styles fans wishing to attend the Grammy Award-winning artists’ upcoming Love On Tour will be required to show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to participate in the concert. The HSHQ (Harry Styles Headquarters) announced the entry requirements on its social networks on Wednesday. We can’t wait to meet everyone back on the road! Please be aware that our group and team will take every precaution possible to protect each other so that we can bring the show to anyone who wishes to attend and we ask you to do the same, the ad says. For the health and safety of all who attend Love On Tour, all ticket holders must provide proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of entry , in addition to wearing a mask. Thank you. We look forward to seeing you soon! After rescheduling concert dates twice, Styles will finally launch Love On Tour in Las Vegas this Saturday, September 4 and stop in Texas shortly after for performances in San Antonio, Dallas and Houston. A d [RELATED: Harry Styles announces new dates for Love on Tour, including stop in Houston] Styles will take the stage in Houston on Monday, September 13 at the Toyota Center. According to a press release from Live Nation, ticket holders must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours of entry or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, in addition to wearing a mask, in order to attend the month of September. 13th show at the Toyota Center. Children under the age of 12 can attend the concert, according to the statement, if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the performance. In addition to the group, team and fans, all site staff will need to follow protocols, the Live Nations press release says. A d Are you attending the Harry Styles Love On Tour concert? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.

