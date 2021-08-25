Kin Khao Dogpatch is permanently closed





The Dogpatch branch of Michelin-starred Thai restaurant Kin Khao, which opened last summer amid the pandemic to replace the original Kin Khao still temporarily closed at the Parc 55 hotel in Union Square, is definitely closed. Chef-owner Pim Techamuanvivit tells the Chronicle that Dogpatch’s location only had a one-year lease, and she always imagined it might just be a temporary location. But, with the help of federal relief funds under the Restaurant Revitalization Fund that Congress approved in December, Techamuanvivit had hoped to keep the place open. The fund was initially supposed to prioritize minority-owned and women-owned businesses, but the initially approved group of such businesses did have their funds. interrupted and canceled by legal proceedings who argued discrimination against white-owned businesses. Techamuanvivit says funds ran dry in June and Kin Khao never received their grant, so now is the time to shut down. The employees there will be moving to her other Nari restaurant in Japantown, and then she hopes to be able to open that restaurant seven days a week. The original Kin Khao remains in limbo as Park 55 has yet to reopen since it was closed in the event of a pandemic last year. Still, Techamuanvivit hopes it will reopen soon. Kin Khao opened in 2014, gaining immediate praise and a lot of buzz, before becoming SF’s first Michelin-starred Thai restaurant in 2016. The much larger Nari opened in August 2019 and then in August. 2020, Kin Khao’s Dogpatch location came across as a delightful mid-pandemic surprise. Techamuanvivit, who lives in Dogpatch, tells The Chronicle that she’s sad that she no longer has a restaurant there, but maybe that’s for the best, as the space, originally a Noon All Day coffeeshop at 690 Indiana Street, was not equipped to be a full service restaurant. “It was something we needed during the really, really dark times of last year,” she said. Photo: Matthew S./Yelp

